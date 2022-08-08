Barrs rookies come of age

Cork Premier SHC: St Finbarr’s 0-24 Blackrock 1-20

St Finbarr’s went top of Group C of the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC after they recorded a famous victory over their old rivals from Blackrock in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday. It was a night when many of their young stars came of age, coming from nine points down to go top of the Group.

Barrs manager Ger Cunningham was thrilled with how his side responded to adversity.

“We were all over the place, struggling in a lot of positions while they started really well. Putting Damien back centre-back had a big settling effect for us and once we got into the game we started winning the breaking ball and got a few scores that built momentum and confidence. We could have gone in ahead at half-time, so to come back from nine points down was fantastic. To win a game like that is very satisfying and hopefully we can build on it."

As for the five u-21s who contributed 0-22?

“They’re the next generation and the older players are surrounding them then and giving them a bit of experience and a bit of guidance. We’ve got some good talent coming through put people need patience as well to see things through. There’ll be ups and downs along the way and we’ve another massive game against Sars the next day”

Incredibly, Blackrock hit 11 points inside the opening ten minutes with all of their forwards scoring from play. Shane O’Keeffe was the last of the sextet to do so as he caused the Barrs rearguard endless problems while Alan Connolly hit 0-3 and Michael O’Halloran helped himself to 0-2.

The Togher side looked in huge trouble and only had a pair of points from Ben Cunningham and Ethan Twomey to their name as they trailed by nine. Indeed, things could have been worse only for Shane Hurley saving brilliantly from Connolly. Gradually, however, they dragged themselves back into the game as they switched Damien Cahalane and Ben O’Connor which had the dual effect of quietening O’Keeffe and bringing the young star into the game.

Twomey, Cunningham and Brian Hayes gave them consecutive scores for the first time in the game as the Rockies' scores began to dry up, apart from Connolly being unerring from his two placed balls. Cunningham was equally consistent from his frees and Twomey hit his third and Jack Cahalane his first as the Barrs began to feel the momentum shift in their favour.

It was now Gavin Connolly to come to Blackrock’s rescue as he forced Brian Hayes’ goal effort over the bar to bring the Barrs within four, 0-13 to 0-9, with ten minutes to the break. Two frees from Cunningham halved the deficit before a Connolly free and Robbie Cotter’s second settled the Rockies.

The Togher side were far tighter in defence now, forcing the Blackrock wide tally to eight while three more frees from Cunningham whittled the deficit to to one, 0-15 to 0-14, when Niall O’Neill blew the half-time whistle.

Cunningham levelled matters on the resumption as the great rivals began to trade blows, looking for the knockout punch. Eoghan Finn levelled for the fifth time with 20 to go, and Conor Cahalane pushed the Barrs clear before a seven-minute period of stalemate ensued.

The Rockies’ wide tally began to mount (they hit 18 in total), as they became increasingly reliant on Connolly frees but the Barrs were more potent, and they hit four in-a-row through Hayes, Cunningham and Jack Cahalane (2) to put themselves in the box seat.

Deasy then traded scores with Cunningham before Shane O’Keeffe bundled home a goal and when John O’Sullivan tagged on a point the great escape seemed possible for Blackrock again. It wasn’t to be, however, as Mark O’Keeffe’s last effort drifted wide, and his side must now beat Charleville to ensure their passage to the knock-out stages. As for the Barrs, they must avoid defeat against Sarsfields as this Group of Death lives up to its name.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-12, 0-10 frees), J Cahalane, E Twomey and B Hayes (0-3 each), B O’Connor, E Finn and C Cahalane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65), S O’Keeffe (1-1) R Cotter (0-3), T Deasy, M O’Keeffe and M O’Halloran (0-2 each), J O’Sullivan (0-1).

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; B Hennessy (c), B O’Connor, G O’Connor; D Cahalane, E Twomey; B Cunningham, E Finn, C Cahalane, B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane.

Subs: W Buckley for Buggy (44 mins), C Doolan for O’Connor (59 mins).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C McCarthy, C O’Brien, A O’Callaghan; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman (c), N Cashman; D Meaney, S Murphy; M O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran; T Deasy, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for McCarthy (h/t), Ciarán Cormack for Meaney (50 mins)

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).