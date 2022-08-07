Matthew Twomey gutted but proud of 'immense' players

Cork manager Matthew Twomey said small margins were the difference between winning and losing.

“In the 54th minute I looked up at the clock and we were two points up and you are kind of saying, is this our day. We were still trying to do the right things and then you get hit with the goal, it is very hard to claw it back.

“This is the second All-Ireland final (in-a-row) we are after losing. We are sick of people telling us we are losing great All-Irelands. It means nothing to us. It’s no consolation. We were told this last year and we’re here again. We don’t know what we have to do to get a flipping win.

“The players, they are just immense and I am so proud of them. I’m extremely proud to be their manager. All you want off the team is to give it their all and they have done that numerous times over the years. They have done that in every game.

“We lost a few players during the year. We have a panel, and I know Galway and Kilkenny are the same and they lost players as well, but we’re just talking about Cork, they are huge losses. We have a lot of inexperienced players out there and they will have learned massively from this.

“I will get over it, but I am gutted for them because they deserve more. Fair play to Kilkenny, they are an awesome team when they get into a position like that. We just find it very disappointing.

“The second-half was nip-and-tuck, to go two points up you should be finishing out the game.

“There were a couple of situations, if we had luck when we were clean through. You have to take those opportunities and we didn’t and we suffered for it afterwards. They died in their boots, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The clinching goal from Sophie Dwyer came two minutes from time.

“Defensively we have been superb all year, the girls have been unbelievable. Anyone that got a goal off us, earned it. It was just a bad break. I think it flicked up in the air. Amy (Lee) was backtracking just to bat it out and it just happened to fall to a Kilkenny player. When your name is on the cup, it’s on the cup. That’s it.”

It took Cork 20 minutes to start the scoreboard, Fiona Keating’s goal got them motoring.

"I thought Fiona Keating had one of her best games in a Cork jersey and she was given an awful role to mark Katie Power. Fiona was brilliant.

“Our half-back line wasn’t as electric going forward but we had to be cautious about Kilkenny as well because we knew they were so dangerous. I thought Libby (Coppinger) did well on Miriam Walsh because she is a massive handful.

‘When Ashling Thompson had a shot for the equaliser in the 65th minute, I was thinking she was the right person to have the ball to be honest with you. If you were to give anyone on the team the ball like that, it would be Ashling. It just went wide. She had the courage to take it on and have a go off it. We worked a great move to get her into that position...it was hard.”

Despite the heart-breaking defeat, Laura Treacy said the future of Cork camogie is in safe hands.

"Losing the second year in a row, defeat is never going to be easy to take but we will all have to go back to our clubs, dust ourselves down and try regroup, especially those young girls in the dressing-room. The future of Cork camogie is very bright.

"The U16s and minors brought home silverware this year. The intermediates are here today and us coming up short as well. It is phenomenal to have four teams in an All-Ireland final but it is absolutely gutting.”