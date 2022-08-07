Galway SFC: Goals the difference as Mountbellew/Moylough too good for Annaghdown

Val Daly’s side led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break with Galway player Patrick Kelly firing home the first of his two goals just before the interval, with Barry McHugh shooting seven points in an impressive display.
REIGNING CHAMPIONS: Patrick Kelly goaled for Mountbellew/Moylough. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 20:20
John Fallon

Champions Mountbellew/Moylough got the defence of their Galway SFC title off to a winning start when they defeated Damien Comer’s Annaghdown by 2-13 to 0-13 at Tuam Stadium.

John O’Mahony, who led Galway to the 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland titles, marked his return to management in the county with a win as Salthill/Knocknacarra defeated neighbours Bearna by 2-15 to 0-12.

O’Mahony, backed by a management team which includes former Galway footballers Finian Hanley, Sean Armstrong and Norman Costello, made a winning start to the Galway championship with his side leading by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break thanks to a goal when captain Rob Finnerty set up his county colleague Tomo Culhane for a fisted effort.

Bearna, despite missing 14 of last year’s 30-man squad due to injuries or travel, rallied after the break but Salthill, who brought on former Irish rugby international Gavin Duffy, sealed the win when Sean O Leidhinn blasted to the roof of the net seven minutes from time.

Corofin, who completed seven titles in a row in 2019, got their campaign up and running with a 0-15 to 0-8 win over Matthew Tierney’s Oughterard. Corofin have been rebuilding but while it was a youthful side, it was 37-year old Gary Sice who led a comeback after a bright opening by Oughterard. Sice kicked six points, three of them superb efforts from play, and set up several other scores.

Galway star Liam Silke was in attendance but did not play pending his departure to New Zealand, but one player who impressed on his return to Ireland was Moycullen’s Peter Cooke who missed the Tribesmen’s run to the All-Ireland final as he was working in the United States.

Cooke, who also missed Moycullen’s historic first county title two years ago, kicked five points as they defeated neighbours An Spidéal by 0-15 to 0-12, while St Michael’s beat Claregalway by 1-8 to 1-5 with captain Dave Cunnane getting the goal.

Eoin Concannon was the hero for Paul Conroy’s St James’ as he hit a the winner in a 1-13 to 1-12 win over An Cheathrú Rua, while Alan Morris got the only goal as Caherlistrane pipped Monivea/Abbey by 1-10 to 0-10.

Tuam Stars, Galway’s most prolific winners with 25 titles, got their quest for a first crown since 1994 off to a winning start with a 2-14 to 0-12 win over Leitir Móir, while Milltown scored an impressive 4-18 to 3-12 win over Killannin.

