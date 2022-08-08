Imperious Lehane fires champs back into contention

Cork Premier SHC: Midleton 1-28 Netownshandrum 1-18

Eight points without reply in the middle of the second half helped reigning county champions Midleton get their season back on track as they defeated Newtownshandrum in this Group A encounter of the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

The Magpies will be well pleased with how they responded to the Newtown challenge in this entertaining contest, and in particular with the way in which they finished the game after a Michael Bowles goal put the Avondhu side back in contention. That goal brought Newtown to within four, but Midleton finished with six consecutive points, one each for Paul Haughney, Sam Quirke and Cormac Beausang and three from the imperious Conor Lehane who hit 0-15 from 15 shots.

Midleton selector, Ger Fitzgerald has come to expect such excellence from their talisman. “Conor’s a fine player, you’d expect nothing more from him really. He’s not surprising us, this is his standard and he’s maintained it and that’s very good to see.”

His side trailed by one six minutes after the interval when they kicked for home as Lehane hit 0-4 and Luke O’Farrell, Alex Quirke, Beausang and Haughney also scored to push them seven clear. Bowles gave Newtown some hope that was quickly extinguished, but in the early stages it was his side that controlled the game.

In defeating Kanturk last weekend, Newtown played with great urgency and here they took up from where they left off, putting ferocious pressure on the Midleton defence in particular, which had the knock-on effect of nullifying the much-vaunted Magpie attack for long periods.

No doubting who was their star turn either, as Jack Twomey pilfered three points from play while also being fouled for three frees that Jamie Coughlan slotted over. When supplied, Luke O’Farrell was having the same effect for the reigning champions as he hit two points as well as earning two frees for Lehane. Throw in another Coughlan free, a fine score from the effective Jerry Lane and a super score from Midleton’s Sam Quirke and it meant that the Avondhu side led by 0-8 to 0-5 after 20 minutes.

For all of Newtown’s fine play, however, there was a warning sign in the eighth minute when James Bowles saved well from Pa White. Still though, as Lehane and Coughlan traded scores, the underdogs would have been more than happy.

That changed five minutes from the break when Brion Saunderson found Sean O’Leary Hayes with a short puck-out who in turn beat the Newton press and found Cormac Beausang. He careered through the Newtown defence and passed to the surging Tommy O’Connell who cracked home a superb goal.

Midleton's Pa White opened his account and Lehane and O’Farrell added to theirs and while Coughlan added two more for Newtown, they trailed by 1-9 to 0-11 at the break after making most of the running. Indeed, it could have been worse for them as Bowles saved brilliantly from Paul Haughney and Ross O’Regan.

On the resumption, Bowles was on hand again to deny Alex Quirke in between two frees from Lehane that pushed his side three clear. Newtown were in no mood to play to the script though, hitting the next four in a row, the effervescent Coughlan hitting three,

But Midleton took control and they now face Kanturk with their destiny in their own hands. As indeed is Newtown's who face Douglas.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-15, 0-11 frees, 0-1 ’65), L O’Farrell (0-4), T O’Connell (1-0), C Beausang (0-3), P Haughney and S Quirke (0-2 each), P White and A Quirke (0-1 each)

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (0-11, 0-9 frees), J Twomey (0-4), M Bowles (1-0), T O’Mahony (0-2, 0-1 ’65), J Lane (0-1).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S Smyth; C Smyth, T O’Connell, S O’Leary Hayes; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Lehane, R O’Regan, A Quirke; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, P White.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for C Smyth (blood, 7 – 17 mins, permanent at h/t)

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony, C Twomey; C O’Brien, D Hawe; J Coughlan, J Lane, D O’Connor; C Griffin, R Geary, J Twomey.

Subs: S Griffin for Hawe and R Troy for C Griffin (both h/t), M Bowles for Geary, C Boles for Herlihy and P Noonan for Lane (all 51 mins).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon)