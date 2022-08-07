Louth SHC: St. Fechin's secure back-to-back county wins 

St Fechin’s 2-16 Knockbridge 2-9

Quick-fire St. Fechin's made it back-to-back Louth senior hurling championships with their first win in this year's competition over Knockbridge.

The champions qualified for the final from the round robin without registering a win.

In a repeat of last year's showpiece, Paul Mathews sent the Termonfeckin side on their way with a goal and assist for their second major inside the opening seven minutes from Barry Devlin.

Knockbridge, who were unbeaten going into it, tried to bridge that gap but lost out by that margin despite Robert Wallace’s best efforts.

Scorers for St. Fechins: P Lynch (0-8, 0-6f), P Mathews 1-2, B Devlin 1-0, D Morgan 0-2, S Conneely 0-1, S Kerrisk 0-1, D Ryan 0-1, S Hodgins 0-1.

Scorers for Knockbridge: R Wallace (1-3), S Marry (1-0), G Hall (0-2), S Fennell (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1’65) R McKeown (0-2, 2f).

KNOCKBRIDGE: C Kerrigan; M Keane, A Plunkett, R Mulholland; A Smyth, S Kettle, R McKeown; B Goss Kierans, L Molloy; R Wallace, S Marry, D Kettle; S Fennell, G Hall, S Hoey. SUBS: J Costelloe for Smyth (27), P Brennan for Costelloe (42), N Thornton for Fennell (51), G Kerrigan for Goss Kierans (56), R Byrne for D Kettle (58).

ST. FECHINS: R Morrissey; C Higgins, O Byrne, C McAuley; C Mathews, P Fortune; D Stephenson; D Ryan, D Morgan; P Lynch, S Conneely, S Hodgins; B Devlin, P Mathews, S Kerrisk. SUBS: J Crosbie for Devlin (36) R Berkery for Hodgins (54).

REF: K Brady (Dundalk Gaels).