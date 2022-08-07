Declan Dalton hits double-figures as Fr. O'Neill's power past Courceys 

Fr O’Neill’s 2-20 Courcey Rovers 0-19

A 10-point contribution from Declan Dalton was enough to help Fr O’Neill’s overcome Courcey Rovers in a magnificent Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate hurling championship clash at Ovens.

A huge attendance witnessed another classic at this venue for consecutive weekends as the intensity put in by both teams over the hour should be commended.

The sound of the final whistle was met with relief as both sides had put their bodies on the line for 60-plus minutes in humid and testing conditions.

Dalton the O’Neill’s talisman gave Courcey’s an early warning that he meant business with consecutive points in the opening minute.

Indeed the early exchanges were all about the east Cork outfit and they produced some wonderful passages of play.

Commanding a three point lead in the eight minute Joe Millerick had a good opportunity to raise the opening green flag but his tame shot was off target.

The game looked to be going out of reach for Courcey’s as Fr O’Neill’s basically scored at will and with nine minutes remaining to the interval they had surged into a 0-10 to 0-2 lead.

Over the years the one solid trait that Courcey’s possess is their ability to stick with their opponents and with Tadgh O’Sullivan reeling off five unanswered points plus one from Ronan Nyhan it reduced the deficit at a rapid pace.

In added time O’Sullivan added one more that brought his side to within a point but they were shocked when Billy Dunne drilled in a classy goal that was followed by a point as Fr O’Neill’s went in at the interval with a five-point lead.

On the restart, both sides continued to give their all but Courcey’s relied far too much on the placed ball striking of O’Sullivan (14pts) to keep them in touch.

In truth, Fr O’Neill’s despite not in full throttle had too much class in key departments and their second goal in added time was worth the admission fee alone.

A flowing three man move saw the ball fall to Peter Hassett playing in his first game at this level and he showed calmness personified to drill an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

That’s as good as it got for Courcey’s as they will conclude their campaign against Blarney Fr O’Neill’s facing a mouth- watering east Cork derby against Killeagh.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton 0-10 (0-4f, SL, 65), B Dunne 1-4, P Hassett 1-0, John Millerick 0-2, P McMahon, M O’Keeffe, E Motherway, L O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Courcey Rovers: T O’Sullivan 0-14 (0-10f), R Nyhan, L Collins, D J Twomey, R Sweetman, S Twomey (0-1 each).

Fr O’Neill: P O’Sullivan; M Millerick, S O’Connor, R Kenneally; M O’Keeffe, J Millerick, T Millerick; G Millerick, K O’Sullivan; J Hankard, D Dalton, P McMahon; J Millerick, C Broderick, B Dunne.

Subs: L O’Driscoll for J Millerick (45), P Hassett for P McMahon (53), E Motherway for John Millerick (53).

Courcey Rovers: S Nyhan; C Roche, B Collins, B Mulcahy; O Crowley, F Lordan, K Collins; D J Twomey, M Collins; T O’Sullivan, S Twomey, J O’Neill; R Nyhan, L Collins, C Daly.

Subs: R Sweetman for J O’Neill (38), R O’Callaghan for L Collins (42), J McCarthy for R Nyhan (53).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Eire Og).