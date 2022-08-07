Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh battle past champions Kilmallock 

Champions Kilmallock suffered defeat in round two of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC.

Winners by 14-points in round one against Patrickswell, Kilmallock’s colours were lowered this weekend by championship favourites.

In the end Na Piarsaigh just edged victory; 1-19 to 1-18 in Doon.

It was late points from Kevin Downes, Mike Foley and Peter Casey that saw the city side victorious after Kilmallock had taken the lead in the final quarter after trailing for much of the contest.

It was 1-12 to 0-10 to Na Piarsaigh at half time with David Dempsey scoring an early goal.

Casey, William Henn and Adrian Breen were among the points for the winners, while Micheal Houlihan had seven first half frees for Kilmallock.

A Shane O’Brien goal then helped Kilmallock into the lead 1-16 to 1-15 but Na Piarsaigh rallied for victory.

Patrickswell returned to winning ways with a 2-19 to 0-20 win over Ahane.

Jordan Higgins’ goals either side of half time proved crucial for Patrickswell, who had lost heavily in round one to Kilmallock.

The sides were level seven times in the opening half before Higgins’ goal pushed Patrickswell into a 1-12 to 0-10 half time lead.

Niall Moran had two Ahane points in the opening half but ultimately they relied heavily on Tom Morrissey, who returned 0-15.

Patrickswell points from Patrick Kirby, Mark Carmody and Seanie O’Brien saw them to victory.

In the third game in Group One, Doon were 1-20 to 1-14 winners over Adare. Pat Ryan hit 1-5 for the winners, while Willie Griffin pointed 13-frees for Adare.

In Group Two, Ballybrown have a 100% record after a big 2-25 to 1-4 win over Mungret.

Ballybrown were 1-15 to 0-6 clear by half time with Josh Adams’ goal before half time opening a 12-point lead.

Aidan O’Connor and Colin Coughlan were among their points, while Paul O’Brien frees dominated for Mungret.

In the second half, Bryan Griffin had a Ballybrown goal inside five minutes to move 2-15 to 0-9 ahead.

Mungret did rally, helped by a Niall Mulcahy goal, and it was 2-16 to 1-12 entering the final quarter.

Luke O’Connor and Ross Kenny scores saw out the Ballybrown win.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry got their first win of the campaign with a 0-20 to 0-11 win over South Liberties.

The winners were 0-9 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

Inter-county men Kyle Hayes and Darren O’Connell were on the mark in that opening half.

Frees from Barry O’Connell and further Hayes points, along with Jack O’Keeffe sealed the win.

Garryspillane found the final four scores to defeat Blackrock, 2-17 to 1-18.

Blackrock were 1-13 to 0-9 ahead at the break with their goal from a Paudie Leahy penalty.

The Rockies had points from Sean O’Neill, Ruairi O’Shaughnessy and Dylan Dawson as they opened the seven point interval lead.

Goals from Paddy Kennedy and Callum Sheehan ignited the Garryspillane fightback and then it fell to points from Dylan O’Shea and Bryan Heavy to seal their win.