Barrs youngsters come of age to pip Rockies in thriller

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 1-20 St Finbarr’s 0-24

St Finbarr’s secured their first win over their old rivals from Blackrock since 2005 when they came from nine points down to take the points in this Group C encounter in the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC played in Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

It was a night when a lot of the young Barrs stars came of age with Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey and Jack Cahalane combining for 0-21 while Ben O’Connor played a stormer once he was released into midfield.

For the second week in a row Blackrock threatened to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat after Shane O’Keeffe goaled to bring them within one, but his brother Mark’s late effort edged wide as this Group of Death continues to live up to its name.

The Rockies could do no wrong during an opening ten minutes that saw all their forwards score from play as they raced into a 0-11 to 0-9 lead, with Alan Connolly and Robbie Cotter to the fore. A superb Shane Hurley save from Connolly and the switch of Damien Cahalane and O’Connor proved to be a catalyst for the Togher side as Twomey and Cunningham scored heavily to leave them just one in arrears at the break, 0-15 to 0-14.

The sides traded scores like punches on the resumption and were level for the fifth time at 0-18 each when Eoghan Finn got his name on the scoresheet with twenty to go. Conor Cahalane then put the Barrs in front before the scores began to dry up. The Rockie’s wide tally began to mount, they hit nineteen in all, but the Barr’s found their range, hitting the next four to go five clear.

Blackrock, as they always do, kept the result in doubt until the end but it’s St Finbarr’s who now top the group and will play Sarsfields in their final game while Blackrock must beat Charleville to secure their place in the knock-out stages.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65), S O’Keeffe (1-1) R Cotter (0-3), T Deasy, M O’Keeffe and M O’Halloran (0-2 each), J O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-12, 0-10 frees), J Cahalane, E Twomey and B Hayes (0-3 each), B O’Connor, E Finn and C Cahalane (0-1 each)

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C McCarthy, C O’Brien, A O’Callaghan; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman (c), N Cashman; D Meaney, S Murphy; M O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran; T Deasy, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for McCarthy (h/t), Ciarán Cormack for Meaney (50 mins)

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; B Hennessy (c), B O’Connor, G O’Connor; D Cahalane, E Twomey; B Cunningham, E Finn, C Cahalane, B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane.

Subs: W Buckley for Buggy (44 mins), C Doolan for O’Connor (59 mins).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).