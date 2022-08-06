Shane Kingston shines again as Douglas cruise past Kanturk

Cork Premier SHC: Douglas 2-24 Kanturk 1-10

Two wins now for Douglas in Group A of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC after this comprehensive victory in Mourne Abbey on Saturday. They produced a big, big performance. Having built up an interval lead of nine points after playing against the wind, this game was done and dusted eight minutes into the second half when substitute Mark O’Connor bagged his side’s second goal.

Their first green flag in the 20th minute, which was finished by Shane Kingston and came following a flowing move involving Stephen Moylan and Niall Hartnett, helped them into their stride.

It mirrored their opening round victory over champions Midleton last weekend, in so far, Kingston once again tallied 1-12 while O’Connor came off the bench to fire a crucial goal.

Manager Mark O’Callaghan was well pleased.

“Very pleased with the performance, with the score of 2-24 and with the accuracy. We didn’t have many wides and when the goal chances came we took them.

“At the other end, Donal Maher made a couple of good saves and to concede 1-10 is credit to our defence.

“Shane Kingston’s goal put us on the front foot and we reiterated to the lads at half-time that we had to keep the scoreboard ticking over. And they did. Mark O’Connor took his opportunity again when he came off the bench in the second half.”

Defensively, they were on top with captain Mark Harrington, Cillian O’Donovan and Mark Howell doing well in the half-back line - Howell started instead of the injured Eoin Cadogan. Cadogan is, however, expected to be recovered in time for their final group game against Newtownshandrum.

It was a heavy defeat for the newly promoted SAHC champions Kanturk, this wasn’t one of their better days at the office. Ryan Walsh worked hard at full-back but outside him at centre-back, captain Darren Browne played with a heavily strapped leg and had to be eventually substituted in the second-half.

Lorcán McLoughlin is another who has had been dogged with injury and he too was called ashore at the break.

It could have been so much better for them had they availed of a couple of goal opportunities that came their way at the start when twice Liam O’Keeffe was denied - the first shot was stopped by reliable goalkeeper Donal Maher while the second was deflected for a 65 by Cillian O’Donovan.

As the Kanturk wides began to accrue, Douglas moved 0-7 to 0-3 ahead before Kingston’s goal. And then the floodgates opened. With eight different scorers, they led 1-11 to 0-5 at the halfway mark.

Brian O’Sullivan landed four of the Kanturk scores.

Again, just like the first half, Kanturk had a goal chance but a shot from Alan Walsh flew across the face of the goal and wide. With that, went any hope of a revival.

Shane Kingston struck four points before O’Connor rattled the net, 2-15 to 0-6.

A Liam O’Keeffe goal did cut the deficit for Kanturk but it only gave them a brief respite.

Alan Cadogan went off with a hand injury as Douglas closed this game emphatically to emerge with 17 points to spare.

“We are not getting carried away. All we are looking at now is Newtown and our next game which we have to go out and win. We have about six fellas on the football panel so they will be involved with them.”

This match also doubled up as the Division 1 league semi-final, Douglas setting up a final meeting with Blackrock.

Kanturk must regroup against champions Midleton in their final group game - a Midleton side that is up-and-running following their triumph over Newtownshandrum.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (1-12, 0-8 frees), C Kingston (0-4), M O’Connor (1-0), C O’Donovan and N Hartnett (0-2 each), M Howell, D Harte, E Dolan and M Harrington (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-9, 0-5 frees, 0-2 65), L O’Keeffe (1-0), C Walsh (0-1).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donegan, B O’Neill; M Howell, M Harrington (Capt), C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; D Harte, E Dolan, S Kingston; A O’Connell, N Hartnett, A Cadogan.

Subs: M O’Connor for A O’Connell (half-time), D Burke for D Harte (43), C Baldwin for A Cadogan (49 inj).

KANTURK: D Duane; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, C Mullane; P Walsh, D Browne (Capt), J Browne; T Walsh, L O’Neill; Aidan Walsh, L McLoughlin, B O’Sullivan; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh, C Walsh.

Subs: I Walsh for L McLoughlin (half-time), C Clernon for D Browne (39 inj).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).