Late penalty helps keep Kilworth hopes alive

Cork Premier IHC: Kilworth 2-17 Castlemartyr 0-20

Kilworth recorded a crucial win in the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship after a gripping affair against Castlemartyr on Saturday afternoon.

This is a win which keeps the Kilworth chances of making the knockout stages of the championship alive, as they moved level on 2pts with Castlemartyr, while Ballinhassig top the group on 4pts.

During the opening half it was Castlemartyr, who had Cork Senior Hurler Ciarán Joyce in their side, that commenced the brighter. Mike Kelly , Andrew Kelly and Barry Lawton got them off the mark.

Kilworth responded through scores from Eoin Carey and Noel McNamara to leave the sides level at 0-4 apiece after 10 minutes.

This was proving a closely contested affair and the teams continued to exchange points, with Brian Lawton, James Lawton and Kelly slotting over well-taken points for Castlemartyr, while Kilworth pointed courtesy of Brian Sheehan and Carey.

Scores from Barry Lawton and Kelly put Castlemartyr 0-10 to 0-8 ahead on 24 minutes.

However Kilworth finished the opening half strongly to lead 1-11 to 0-11 at the half-time break.

Noel McNamara drilled home impressively to finish off a fine Kilworth move in the 26th minute.

Points followed from Ryan Jordan, Eoin Carey and a score from a free by McNamara, as Kilworth were on edging a compelling contest.

When proceedings got back underway after the half-time break, Kilworth were working hard to maintain their advantage. McNamara continued to prove a reliable scoring option, with James Sheehan and Eoin Carey also slotting over scores.

Through points from Stack and Kelly, Castlemartyr kept in touch. Barry Lawton got a lovely point to reduce the gap to one, before another effort by Kelly saw the teams level after 50 minutes - Castlmartyr 0-17 to Kilworth’s 1-14.

Kilworth were awarded a penalty after Luke Carey was taken down in the 53rd minute. Eoin Carey kept his cool and slotted down the middle.

Castlemartyr ensured there was a grandstand finish as Kelly pointed again. But Kilworth rubberstamped a much needed victory with a late point through McNamara.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 1-8 (0-6 frees), E Carey 1-5, J Sheehan, R Jordan, L Whelan, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65’) , Barry Lawton 0-4, J Stack 0-2, Brian Lawton, A Kelly, J Lawton 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: K Walsh; N Byrne, E McGrath, A O’Hara; J Sheehan, D Twomey, K Lane; M Gowen, R Jordan; L Coffey, N McNamara, L Whelan; E Carey, J Saich, B Sheehan.

Subs: M O’Callaghan for Gowen (39), M Sheehan for Saich (45), L Carey for Coffey (51).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran, B O’Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, M Cosgrave; Brian Lawton, P Fleming; Barry Lawton, M Kelly, J McGann; C Sice, J Stack, A Kelly.

Subs: E Martin for McGann (40), J Stack for Fleming (48).

Referee: Jim McEvoy.