Conor Lehane hits 0-15 as champs Midleton survive stern test to bag first win

Cork Premier SHC: Midleton 1-28 Netownshandrum 1-18

Reigning county champions, Midleton, survived a stern test of their credentials as they recovered from an opening round defeat to Douglas to defeat Newtownshandrum in a rip-roaring Group A encounter in the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC.

The Magpies were second best in a competitive opening twenty minutes and trailed by 0-9 to 0-4 with Jack Twomey starring for Newtown as he hit 0-3 and was fouled for three frees that Jamie Coughlan converted.

A cracking goal from Tommy O’Connell brought Midleton back into the game and a Conor Lehane ’65 in first-half injury time meant his side led by 1-9 to 0-11 despite being second best for long periods.

Lehane, who hit 0-15 across the hour, pushed Midleton further clear on the resumption but Newtown, with Coughlan excelling, fought back to lead by 0-15 to 1-11 with twenty minutes to go. It was now time for the champions to show their class, as they hit the next eight in-a-row to take control of the game, Lehane with half off them.

An opportunist goal from Michael Bowles brought Newtown within four, but the Magpies responded in style, hitting the last six points of the game to secure the victory. They now must defeat Kanturk next time out to make sure of their progress to the knock-out stages while Newtown will have to topple Douglas to make it out of the group.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-15, 0-11 frees, 0-1 ’65), L O’Farrell (0-4), T O’Connell (1-0), C Beausang (0-3), P Haughney and S Quirke (0-2 each), P White and A Quirke (0-1 each)

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (0-11, 0-9 frees), J Twomey (0-4), M Bowles (1-0), T O’Mahony (0-2, 0-1 ’65), J Lane (0-1).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S Smyth; C Smyth, T O’Connell, S O’Leary Hayes; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Lehane, R O’Regan, A Quirke; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, P White.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for C Smyth (blood, 7 – 17 mins, permanent at h/t).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony, C Twomey; C O’Brien, D Hawe; J Coughlan, J Lane, D O’Connor; C Griffin, R Geary, J Twomey.

Subs: S Griffin for Hawe and R Troy for C Griffin (both h/t), M Bowles for Geary, C Boles for Herlihy and P Noonan for Lane (all 51 mins).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon)

