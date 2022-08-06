Ballinhassig on verge of knockouts after win over Ballincollig

Cork Premier IHC: Ballinhassig 1-19 Ballincollig 1-9

Ballinhassig should have done enough to see them through to the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores PIHC after their win over Ballincollig at Ballinora.

Having already beaten Kilworth it sees them on four points, with Ballincollig now having to win their last game in the hope it keeps them out of the relegation battle.

There can no denying that Ballinhassig were the better side over the 60 minutes but the Village will look back on missed opportunities, particularly at the start of the second half. Trailing by six points at that stage they had four wides they should have scored and in a tussle like this you can’t afford to miss opportunities like that.

Tensions were running high early on and with just five minutes gone Ballinhassig were down to 14 when Michael Desmond received a straight red card for a bad tackle. But the Village’s numerical advantage didn’t last long as within two minutes they were also down to 14, when David Bowen received his marching orders, again for a bad tackle.

Early scores from Darragh O’Sullivan and Evan Cullinane had Ballinhassig in front, with Patrick Collins, from a free, and Evan Cullinane, from a sideline, extending their lead.

Tadhg O’Connell and Brian Keating responded for Ballincollig, but three from Conor Desmond, along with another from Cullinane, made it 0-8 to 0-2 with 25 minutes gone.

Keating and Paul Cooney replied but two late points from Desmond helped Ballinhassig to a 0-11 to 0-5 lead at half-time.

Ballincollig had a great goal chance at the start of the second half with Collins saving well from Cian O’Driscoll. Keating pulled a point back from the resulting 65, but missed chances at this stage were costly for Ballincollig.

A goal from Cillian Tyers for Ballinhassig made a tough ask even tougher as they led 1-12 to 0-6. Credit to Ballincollig, led by the impressive Ross O’Donovan and Keating, they kept going, with the latter raising a green flag from a free.

Again Ballinhassig responded, with two Desmond frees making it 1-17 to 1-7, with eight minutes to go.

He also rounded off the scoring in a win that see them advance to the knock-out stages.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond 0-8 (4f, 0-2 65), E Cullinane 0-5, C Tyers 1-0, B Lynch 0-3, P Collins (f), F O’Leary, D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: B Keating 1-4 (1-3f, 0-1 65), T O’Connell 0-2, A Wills (f), P Cooney, R Bourke 0-1 each.

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; S McCarthy, M Collins, D O'Donovan; E Finn, E Lombard; C Desmond, D O’Sullivan, C Tyers; B Lynch, E Cullinane, C Grainger.

Subs: F O’Leary for C Grainger, S O’Neill for E Lombard (both 49), G Collins for D O’Sullivan (57).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, J Murray, C Sexton; C O’Sullivan, B Coleman, F Denny; R O’Donovan, D O’Sullivan; P Cooney, D Bowen, S Wills; B Keating, C O’Driscoll, T O’Connell.

Subs: K Walsh for S Wills (26), A Wills for P Cooney (41), R Cambridge for J Linehan (46), C Kinsella for C O’Driscoll (57).

Referee: Pat Lyons, Bishopstown.