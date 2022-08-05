Valley Rovers get back on track with won over Youghal

Valley Rovers 1-17 Youghal 0-9

Valley Rovers are on track again in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC Group 1 following their 11-point victory over Youghal at Caherlag on Friday night.

Last week, they lost out to Bandon, and while they trailed by three points at the interval in this second round, it was their formidable wind-assisted second-half that got them safely over the line.

They are minus some of their more familiar names this season - the likes of Chris O’Leary (transferred to Lucan Sarsfields) and Kevin Canty, but with Colm Butler leading the way on 12 points, they saw off a Youghal team who have yet to put points on the board.

To be fair, the east Cork club are rebuilding their side after a number of players retired together and they are also without one of their great stalwarts Bill Cooper who is currently sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery.

They would have been happy with their first-half, moving 0-8 to 0-5 up at the break and were fully deserving to be in the ascendancy having made good use of the elements. The accuracy of free-taker Devon O’Donoghue was crucial, and there were fine scores from centre-back Cúlann Geary, James O’Mahony and Rory McMahon.

Valley Rovers came out for the second-half full of intent and immediately set about restarting the scoreboard. A brace of frees from Butler had them up and running.

It was sub Cormac Desmond’s 41st minute goal that gave the Rovers a new lease of life after the full-forward got a stick to Butler’s sideline cut. It put them 1-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Despite Youghal’s best efforts, Valleys began to dominate in most sectors thereafter and as the fourth quarter progressed, they piled on the points. Eoin O’Reilly and Adam Kenneally got the ball rolling, while John Cottrell got in on the act as well.

As Butler found the range from frees, they closed out emphatically, conscious that this group could come down to scoring difference.

Valley Rovers, who fell at the semi-final stage last season to eventual champions Courcey Rovers, have Inniscarra up next.

Their only concern from this win might be their wayward shooting - 13 overall with seven of these posted in the opening 30 minutes.

Youghal, who lost their full-back Jonathan Ormond to a red-card in second-half stoppage, play Bandon in their final group game.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler (0-12, 0-10 frees), C Desmond (1-0), A Kenneally (0-2), E O’Shea, J Cottrell and E O’Reilly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Youghal: D O’Donoghue (0-4 frees), B Moloney (0-2, 0-1 free), J O’Mahony, C Geary and R McMahon (0-1 each).

VALLEY ROVERS : G Jones; C O’Shea, D Lynch, T O’Brien; B McCarthy, J Cottrell, W Hurley; D O’Shea, S O’Leary; J Kenneally, C Butler (Capt), A Kenneally; E O’Shea, S O’Regan, E O’Reilly.

Subs: C Desmond for S O’Regan (half-time), E Crowley for J Kenneally (50).

YOUGHAL: J Corcoran; E Cronin, J Ormond, M Farrell; C O’Mahony, C Geary, N Roche; K Browne, M Breathnach; D O’Donoghue, O Hill, J O’Mahony; R McMahon (Capt), B Moloney, S Smiddy.

Subs: R Coady for M Breathnach (45), O Dempsey for K Browne (45), C Mangan for R McMahon (54), E Cliffe for N Roche (57).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).