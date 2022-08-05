Inniscarra power past Bandon in Cork PIHC 

Cork PIHC

Inniscarra 3-18 Bandon 0-12

Inniscarra powered past Bandon in Group B of the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship at Cloughduv on Friday evening.

The Muskerry club were full value for their win, building on a six-point interval lead and using a third-quarter surge to power to victory.

A second consecutive Cork PIHC success means Inniscarra have all but qualified for the knockout stages heading into their final game against Valley Rovers.

The winners’ forwards crowded the Bandon defence like a swarm of angry bees from the opening minutes.

It was 0-4 to 0-3 in Inniscarra’s favour when Sean O’Donoghue was brought down in the square. Oisin Hennessy saved Owen McCarthy’s penalty but Colm Casey fired the rebound into the net.

Michael Cahalane, Darren Crowley and Charlie Long scores kept the lilywhites in touch and it was 1-8 to 0-7 prior to the first half’s other major turning point.

Sean O’Donoghue cut inside a defender and fired into the top corner to hand Inniscarra a 2-8 to 0-8 lead after Long floated over another Bandon free.

The third quarter belonged to Inniscarra, however, who tore into an overworked Bandon defence and built an unassailable lead.

Bandon had no answer to their opponents direct running and the game was over as a contest once Sean O’Donoghue netted his second goal of the evening.

Long landed another Bandon free but three Owen McCarthy efforts and a David O’Keefe brace helped Inniscarra pull 3-13 to 0-10 clear.

The remainder of the Group B encounter proved a pedestrian affair with Inniscarra happy to hit long-range scores while their opponents struggled to make any headway.

Inniscarra lost Ciarán Lombard to a late red card but it mattered little as a convincing victory had already been attained.

Dual commitments means football is next up for a young Bandon panel. Following that, the Carbery club faces a crucial final Cork PIHC Group B encounter against Youghal.

As for their opponents, Inniscarra’s second Group B victory in as many outings underlines why the Muskerry club could yet have a big say in the destination of this year’s championship.

Scorers for Inniscarra: S O’Donoghue (2-1), C Casey (1-3), O McCarthy (0-6, 0-1 free), D O’Keefe (0-5), J Enright, D O’Connell and S O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: C Long (0-9, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65’), M Cahalane 0-2, D Crowley 0-1.

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; C Lombard, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; J Harrington, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, S O’Mahony; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (captain).

Subs: F O’Leary for K Rice (ht), K Rice for J O’Sullivan (59, inj).

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; C McCarthy, D O’Donovan, C Calnan; M Cahalane, H Lillis; D Crowley (captain), B Donegan, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, E McSweeney.

Subs: C Twomey for C McCarthy (23), R Desmond for E McSweeney (ht), E McSweeney for M McNamara (36, inj), R Fogarty for R Long (49).

Referee: Liam O’Riordan (Belgooly).