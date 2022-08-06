Kerry SHC: Padraig Boyle and Gavin Dooley may be key

Ballyduff

Had to dig deep to overcome Abbeydorney in the quarter-final. They were ten points up just five minutes into the second half but a spirited Abbeydorney side whittled the lead back to just the bare minimum in the fourth minute of injury time. It took a settler of a score from Ballyduff veteran Mikey Boyle to seal the two point win. The Boyle brothers were again to the fore in the semi-final win over Crotta. Padraig and Mikey scored 2-10 between them as they secured a five point victory.

Key man: Padraig Boyle has been in electric form for Ballyduff and Causeway will have to curb his influence if they are to triumph.

Causeway

They had to dig deep to secure their quarter-final win over a youthful Ballyheigue side. A first-half Dan Goggin hat-trick had Causeway leading by ten at the break but Ballyheigue battled back and outscored Causeway by 2-3 to 0-2 in the third quarter. Ballyheigue shot 12 wides in total and Causeway held on for a three point win. They dethroned reigning county and Munster champions Kilmoyley in the semi-final after extra-time.

Key man: Gavin Dooley bagged 2-1 in that semi-final win over Kilmoyley and will need watching.