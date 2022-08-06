Cork v Kilkenny: Three key battlegrounds

This midfield sector promises to be an intriguing battle with both management teams looking to gain a decisive edge
Cork v Kilkenny: Three key battlegrounds

INFLUENTIAL: Kilkenny's Denise Gaule and Ciara Buchanan of Dublin. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 07:50
Therese O’Callaghan

Midfield: This sector promises to be an intriguing battle with both management teams looking to gain a decisive edge. Ashling Thompson’s performances all year have once again established her as one of the great Cork players while 2021 double All-Star Hannah Looney’s early return from New York is a huge boost for Matthew Twomey. It is likely they will be pitted against Denise Gaule, Laura Murphy or Katie Power. Murphy’s goal was vital in the semi-final and it was testament to Kilkenny’s incredible workrate. Expect sparks to fly around the middle third.

Dealing with Denise Gaule: Gaule is one of Kilkenny’s most influential figures from play and from placed balls. Her experience and versatility are key to her side's hopes of All-Ireland glory. Cork know the former Player-of-the-Year only too well. What plan Twomey, Davy Fitzgerald and company come up with in an attempt to curtail her influence will be interesting. When the Windgap woman delivers, as she usually does on the big stage, the Cats play well.

Defensive duties: Cork’s back six face their biggest test of all against a much-vaunted Kilkenny attack. The full-back line of Meabh Murphy, Libby Coppinger and Meabh Cahalane have soldiered together for years. Outside them, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy and Saoirse McCarthy are the familiar names that fill the number five, six and seven jerseys. Closing down the Kilkenny threat in front of Amy Lee’s goal will be their main focus. They conceded four goals in their five group round-robin games, and they kept a clean sheet in their semi-final victory over Waterford.

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Castlelyons and Watergrasshill share the spoils in Cork PIHC
Inniscarra power past Bandon in Cork PIHC  Inniscarra power past Bandon in Cork PIHC 
Kildare v Westmeath - Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Valley Rovers get back on track with won over Youghal
<p>Dillon Quirke of Tipperary and Clonoulty Rossmore Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke has died having collapsed during a game

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices