Cork v Kilkenny: Three key battlegrounds

Midfield: This sector promises to be an intriguing battle with both management teams looking to gain a decisive edge. Ashling Thompson’s performances all year have once again established her as one of the great Cork players while 2021 double All-Star Hannah Looney’s early return from New York is a huge boost for Matthew Twomey. It is likely they will be pitted against Denise Gaule, Laura Murphy or Katie Power. Murphy’s goal was vital in the semi-final and it was testament to Kilkenny’s incredible workrate. Expect sparks to fly around the middle third.

Dealing with Denise Gaule: Gaule is one of Kilkenny’s most influential figures from play and from placed balls. Her experience and versatility are key to her side's hopes of All-Ireland glory. Cork know the former Player-of-the-Year only too well. What plan Twomey, Davy Fitzgerald and company come up with in an attempt to curtail her influence will be interesting. When the Windgap woman delivers, as she usually does on the big stage, the Cats play well.