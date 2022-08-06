Kilkenny have momentum but must deal with Cork sweeper

- Cáit Devane (Tipperary player)

- Caoimhe Costelloe (Limerick player)

- Susan Earner (Former Galway player/Offaly manager - recently stepped down)

- Beth Carton (Waterford player)





Cork against Kilkenny, who will win?

Cáit: This will be a hard one to call. Going on championship form it's hard to see past a Kilkenny win. They have been very consistent throughout the year showing great determination and work rate especially in their forward line. Even though they have been hit with injuries and retirements, the new players have seamlessly stepped up to the mark.

Caoimhe: It is a difficult one to call. Both came through really tough tests in the semi-finals. I have been very impressed with Kilkenny’s spread of scorers and the nature of their victories. Cork came out on top in an incredibly difficult group and needed everything to see off Waterford. Kilkenny will need to stop the Cork half-back running from deep, otherwise Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy will hurt them. I am going to say Kilkenny by one or two points but I would not rule out a draw.

Susan: I think Kilkenny will come out winners. I feel they had a bigger test against Galway in the semi-final and they showed great composure. Cork on the other hand seemed to stumble over the line and were hugely dependent on Ashling Thompson coming on to stabilise the team. I feel the Kilkenny management will know Cork inside and out whereas Mathew Twomey and his team will be less familiar with Kilkenny's strengths and weaknesses.

Beth: I think it will be an extremely tight game and very difficult to call. I think if I had to, I would say Kilkenny. I think they have great momentum going into this game after two very good performances in both their semi final and quarter final.

Who are the players to watch out for?

Cáit: For Kilkenny Denise Gaule will be vital, providing scores from play, frees and the link between defence and attack. Grace Walsh and Claire Phelan marshal the Kilkenny defence from the pivotal positions of full and centre back, their experience will be a huge asset in containing the Cork attack. For Cork, Ashling Thompson is a massive leader, Cork improved immensely with her introduction in the semi-final. Amy O'Connor is finding form and will benefit from the wide-open spaces of Croke Park.

Caoimhe: Ashling Thompson dragged the Cork team back into the semi-final while also instilling belief in others. I am looking forward to seeing how Kilkenny will try to curtail her. Cork will also look to Amy O'Connor, Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Laura Treacy and others who have done it before. Kilkenny’s Claire Phelan's half-back role will be something to watch for. Her distribution and calmness is hugely impressive. They will also need a huge performance from Julie Ann Malone, Katie Power and Miriam Walsh.

Susan: It was very evident in Cork’s last outing that Ashling Thompson was orchestrator of all of Cork’s attacks. If Kilkenny can stop her distribution, it would really help their chances. Denise Gaule is always an important player for Kilkenny. It was interesting to see her drop so deep against Galway, I feel it worked in Kilkenny’s favour to create space up front. Aoife Norris has been brilliant for Kilkenny this year.

Beth: Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule is a player who must be marked tightly. She is a serious striker of the ball and she can score from anywhere. Miriam Walsh is another extremely strong player and a serious goal threat. For Cork, Amy O'Connor and Chloe Sigerson are the main scoring threats and will need to be marked closely. Ashling Thompson plays that free role for Cork extremely well, she can’t be left free.

What kind of a game do you think it will be?

Cáit: I think this game will be tactical early doors, with Cork possibly setting up with a sweeper, a tactic they have successfully implied this year. It will be interesting to see how Kilkenny will try to counteract this. They have clever players in the middle third with the likes of Denise Gaule, Katie Power and Julie Ann Malone who have the potential to use the ball well and could cause this Cork backline problems.

Caoimhe: I would imagine Ray Kelly will allow the game flow which should result in a more open game. I see it being tactical until teams settle and find their rhythm. It will be interesting to see who Cork delegate to mark Gaule and Walsh. I am also excited to see the midfield battle between Ashling Thompson/Hannah Looney against Katie Power/Laura Murphy, with Gaule spending time out in the middle third at different stages.

Susan: I think Cork will play a running game and try to create overlaps to get into the scoring zones. Kilkenny may drop Gaule back initially to settle the team but should push forward. We could see Kilkenny shoot from distance.

Beth: I think it will be a defensive game. I think Cork like to play a defensive game. They will try to cut off the space for the Kilkenny forwards and leave it for their own inside line. It should be an interesting tactical battle.

Who are the favourites?

Cáit: Kilkenny will go in as favourites. They are unbeaten in this year's championship and will take massive confidence from dethroning the reigning champions in the semi-final. Cork by their own standards, underperformed in the semi-final against Waterford and were lucky to get over the line. Kilkenny, I think, will thrive off being favourites and it won’t bother them.

Caoimhe: Kilkenny will carry the favourites' tag, but only just. I don't think that will bother either team. They'll be focused on the job at hand.

Susan: After Cork’s poor first half in the semi, Kilkenny will wear the favourite's tag and will wear it well. I feel they have a more seasoned outfit and are less dependent on one or two leaders.

Beth: Kilkenny are favourites after their semi-final performance. They are very used to having this tag and therefore I believe it will not affect them too much. On the flip side, Cork will be coming into this final in a nice place and will be happy to keep the heads down.

Who is your Player of the Year?

Cáit: Claire Phelan. The centre-back is immense for Kilkenny and leads the team from this pivotal position.

Caoimhe: It is hard to look past Miriam Walsh. She has scored an incredible 4-13 in the All-Ireland series. Her technical and physical presence makes her invaluable. A special mention for Lorraine Bray. She was magnificent throughout the entire All-Ireland series.

Susan: Being a goalie, I always watch for the standout keeper and Aoife Norris gets my vote. Kilkenny wouldn't be in the final without her. It’s very hard to pick an outfield player, it will be chosen from Miriam Walsh, Katie Power and Ashling Thompson.

Beth: I might be accused of being biased here but in my opinion Lorraine Bray. She has been phenomenal all year long.