10 places where county colleagues turn rivals this weekend

This weekend’s club action features several games where inter-county team-mates turn foes. Across 10 counties, here are 10 games that will pique interest:

Who: Alan Connolly (Blackrock); Conor and Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Where: Páirc Uí Rinn.

When: Tomorrow 7pm.

What: Cork PSHC, Group C, Round 2.

Why: In what is already shaping up to be another open Cork senior hurling championship, 2020 champions Blackrock can take a major step towards the knock-out stages with a second win here, but the Barrs will be stung after being held by Charleville.

***

Who: Stephen O’Brien, Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks); Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor, Stefan Okunbur).

Where: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, Lewis Road, Killarney.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm.

What: Kerry Club SFC, Group A.

Why: Others like the Clifford brothers were straight back to business last weekend but a large tranche of the All-Ireland winning squad return to action in the coming days and this fixture features plenty of stars.

***

Who: Conor Stakelum, Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Seamus Callanan (Drom and Inch).

Where: FBD Semple Stadium.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm.

What: Tipperary SHC, Group 2, Round 2.

Why: Without Ronan Maher, last year’s runners-up Sarsfields aren’t as formidable while 2019 hurler of the year Callanan, who missed all of Tipperary’s year through injury, scored 1-4 in Drom and Inch’s opening win over Templederry Kenyons.

***

Who: Ryan Basquel, Robbie McDaid, Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s); Mick Fitzsimons, Con O’Callaghan, Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala).

Where: O’Toole Park.

When: Tomorrow, 5.30pm.

What: Dublin SFC, Group 2, Round 1.

Why: A county that pined for Con O’Callaghan in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final may see him make a return to club colours in this championship opener. Ballyboden aren’t short of exciting forwards themselves.

***

Who: Peter Hogan, Dessie Hutchinson, Ian Kenny, Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner); Jack Fagan, Shane McNulty, Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle).

Where: Walsh Park.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm.

What: Waterford SHC, Group A, Round 2.

Why: Can Ballygunner extend their unbeaten streak to an incredible 45 games or can their city rivals De La Salle, the team that lost to them in two of the last five finals, end it? Ballygunner named a strong team to crush Passage last weekend and mean business again.

***

Who: Gavin Cooney, Manus Doherty, Darren O’Neill, Ciarán Russell (Éire Óg, Ennis); Joe McGann, Tristan O’Callaghan, Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s).

Where: Cusack Park.

When: Tomorrow, 4.30pm.

What: Clare SFC, Group 1, Round 1.

Why: Plenty of inter-county talent on show in Ennis as the defending champions Éire Óg look to get up and running with a victory, although the Lisdoonvarna outfit have been making strides since coming up from intermediate three years ago.

***

Who: Christopher McGuinness, Dessie Ward, Ryan Wylie (Ballybay Pearse Brothers); Rory Beggan, Shane Carey, Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes, Conor McCarthy (Scotstown).

Where: Ballybay.

When: Sunday, 5pm.

What: Monaghan SFC, Group 1, Round 1.

Why: It’s 10 years since Ballybay claimed their last senior county title and since then they have lost twice to Scotstown at the final stage. Scotstown are blessed with experience all over the field as they look to complete the three-in-a-row.

***

Who: Damien Comer (Annaghdown); John Daly, James Foley, Patrick Kelly, Billy Mannion (Mountbellew/Moylough).

Where: Tuam Stadium.

When: Sunday, 6pm.

What: Galway SFC, Group 2, Round 1.

Why: It’s back up on the horses for the Galway footballers this weekend and last year’s winners Mountbellew/Moylough should have enough to begin their defence in the best way possible but the power of Comer can’t be underestimated.

***

Who: Jack O’Connor, Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s); Conor McDonald, Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna).

Where: Chadwicks Wexford Park.

When: Sunday, 4pm.

What: Wexford SHC semi-final.

Why: An injury to Rory O’Connor really blunts St Martin’s as these two face off in a repeat of the 2019 final when McDonald’s Gorey side won. Since then, they have both reached the final stage, Martin’s taking the title in ‘20.

***

Who: David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge); Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels).

Where: Gowran.

When: This evening, 7.15pm.

What: Senior Hurling League, Group B, Round 2.

Why: The hybrid league-championship structure Kilkenny have going continues this weekend and both of these clubs enjoyed nine-point opening day wins to their names. As last season, Deegan has been operating in the forwards.