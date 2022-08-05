Cork hurling previews: Mallow match-up with Cloyne, Bandon look for joy against Inniscarra 

There are some tasty encounters in store tonight. 
Cork hurling previews: Mallow match-up with Cloyne, Bandon look for joy against Inniscarra 

IN-FORM: Bandon overcame Valley Roversast week. Pic: Denis Boyle

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 07:02
John Coleman

Cork County Hurling Championship Previews – Tonight's Games 

Friday Cork SAHC Group 1: 

Mallow v Cloyne, Fermoy, 7:30pm 

Both sides lost out on the opening weekend so this one is do or die. However, both showed encouraging signs with Mark Tobin on form for Mallow while Brian O’Shea shone for Cloyne. Mallow’s Division 1 experience should stand to them here.

Verdict: Mallow 

Cork PIHC Group 1: 

Castlelyons v Watergrasshill, Rathcormac, 7:30pm 

Castlelyons dug out a good win last week against Carrigaline, coming from four points down to win by five, as they seek to reach their third final in-a-row. Anthony Spillane was withdrawn with an injury in that game and were he to miss out Watergrasshill’s chances would be improved. They drew with Éire Óg with Cork starlet Daire O’Leary lining out at centre-back.

Verdict: Castlelyons 

Group 2: 

Bandon v Inniscarra, Cloughduv, 7:30pm 

Bandon took care of their neighbours from Innishannon last weekend, with Michael Cahalane profiting from his move to the middle of the field. Inniscarra were impressive in defeating Youghal, with Seán O’Donoghue leading the attack. Bandon may have that bit more nous on this occasion.

Verdict: Bandon 

Valley Rovers v Youghal, Caherlag, 7:30pm 

Valleys left a half-time lead slip last weekend, and they will be keen to make amends here and hope that their dual exploits don’t catch up with them. Youghal will need to stop leaking goals if they are end their long wait for a championship victory.

Verdict: Valley Rovers

More in this section

Kilkenny v Galway - oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final Derek Lyng succeeds Brian Cody as Cats boss, Kilkenny chiefs confirm 
Hannah Looney warms up ahead of the game 4/6/2022 Leaving the Big Apple for another bite at All-Ireland glory
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final It will be nice to 'go for a year or two with a new management' - TJ Reid not finished yet
Cork v Westmeath - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Round 4

Impressive Éire Óg overpower Glanmire to clinch league title

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices