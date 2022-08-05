Cork hurling previews: Mallow match-up with Cloyne, Bandon look for joy against Inniscarra 

Cork County Hurling Championship Previews – Tonight's Games

Friday Cork SAHC Group 1:

Mallow v Cloyne, Fermoy, 7:30pm

Both sides lost out on the opening weekend so this one is do or die. However, both showed encouraging signs with Mark Tobin on form for Mallow while Brian O’Shea shone for Cloyne. Mallow’s Division 1 experience should stand to them here.

Verdict: Mallow

Cork PIHC Group 1:

Castlelyons v Watergrasshill, Rathcormac, 7:30pm

Castlelyons dug out a good win last week against Carrigaline, coming from four points down to win by five, as they seek to reach their third final in-a-row. Anthony Spillane was withdrawn with an injury in that game and were he to miss out Watergrasshill’s chances would be improved. They drew with Éire Óg with Cork starlet Daire O’Leary lining out at centre-back.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Group 2:

Bandon v Inniscarra, Cloughduv, 7:30pm

Bandon took care of their neighbours from Innishannon last weekend, with Michael Cahalane profiting from his move to the middle of the field. Inniscarra were impressive in defeating Youghal, with Seán O’Donoghue leading the attack. Bandon may have that bit more nous on this occasion.

Verdict: Bandon

Valley Rovers v Youghal, Caherlag, 7:30pm

Valleys left a half-time lead slip last weekend, and they will be keen to make amends here and hope that their dual exploits don’t catch up with them. Youghal will need to stop leaking goals if they are end their long wait for a championship victory.

Verdict: Valley Rovers