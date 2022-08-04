St Michael's GAA grounds vandalised after installing new floodlights, club say repairs will cost €5K

The St. Michaels GAA club has conveyed their disappointment and dismay at vandalism that has taken place at their club grounds.

The Blackrock club recently installed some brand new facilities, which have now been taken out of use.

They have posted a social media message this morning, condemning the vandalism to their grounds, and explaining the consequences the damage done has brought on them.

"Again, we arrive down to Páirc Mhichíl Naofa to discover our property vandalised. New floodlights only installed, smashed, dugouts spray painted, newly erected advertising signs completely destroyed with spray paint. Min cost of repair is €5000! Sheer and utter frustration," The club said in a statement on their Twitter.

"Last week we had a hugely successful Cúl Camp for the underage, a lot of work put in by our committee, tonight we can’t train on the training pitch in prep for Championship next week from broken glass. We hope to build an all-weather pitch, is it worth the hassle?

"Is it a case we have to move somewhere else? All the Clubs in the area are now being affected, all doing the same, all providing an outlet for the boys and girls of the parish only to be stalled in their attempts by the mindless few," they added.

They also urged the surrounding clubs to get in touch with local councillors in an effort to put a stop to the nonsensical damage.