Kilkenny manager may announce Cody successor this evening

For the first time since 1998, the county have been faced with selecting a new boss
Kilkenny manager may announce Cody successor this evening

File Brian Cody ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 12:02
John Fogarty

Kilkenny could announce their successor to Brian Cody as senior hurling manager at a board meeting this evening.

For the first time since 1998, the county have been faced with selecting a new boss after Cody’s decision to step away last Saturday week. This evening’s gathering is a regular monthly meeting moved from last Monday, and while it is understood an appointment isn’t currently on the official agenda, the executive might still be in a position to recommend a name at it for ratification following intense discussions in recent days.

Current All-Ireland U20 winning manager Derek Lyng had been considered favourite but another former selector of Cody’s Martin Fogarty has been linked with the role as well as Cody’s outgoing assistant James McGarry.

Emeralds man Lyng, who won six All-Irelands as a player under Cody before claiming another two as a selector with him from 2014 to ‘19, has been the U20 manager for the past three seasons and guided this year’s team to an All-Ireland final win against a fancied Limerick outfit in May, the county’s first U20/U21 crown since 2008. His selectors were former Kilkenny stars Peter Barry and Michael Rice.

Fogarty, who stepped down as a selector in 2013 having been part of the four-in-a-row exploits between 2006 and ‘09 before back-to-back All-Irelands in 2011 and ‘12, had been the GAA’s national hurling development manager up until late last year.

Ex-goalkeeper McGarry, another six-time All-Ireland SHC winner, has worked alongside Cody since 2014 up until last month’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.

Current Galway manager Henry Shefflin had been mentioned as a candidate in dispatches but attended championship games in Galway this past weekend.

Former Kilkenny captain and 2011 hurler of the year Michael Fennelly, who recently parted ways with Offaly as manager after three seasons in charge, could be part of a new Kilkenny management set-up.

More in this section

Antrim v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 4 Darren Gleeson set to extend Antrim stay
Cork v Galway - ZuCar All-Ireland Ladies Football Minor A Championship Final Cork finish strong to secure All-Ireland minor ladies football crown 
Lee Chin 3/8/2022 Lee Chin: Wexford learning the art of 'hybrid hurling' under Egan 
#Kilkenny GAA
Shane Walsh dejected after the game 24/7/2022

Club backs off in Shane Walsh dispute: 'We are obviously not going to stop him playing football'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices