Kilkenny manager may announce Cody successor this evening

Kilkenny could announce their successor to Brian Cody as senior hurling manager at a board meeting this evening.
For the first time since 1998, the county have been faced with selecting a new boss after Cody’s decision to step away last Saturday week. This evening’s gathering is a regular monthly meeting moved from last Monday, and while it is understood an appointment isn’t currently on the official agenda, the executive might still be in a position to recommend a name at it for ratification following intense discussions in recent days.
Current All-Ireland U20 winning manager Derek Lyng had been considered favourite but another former selector of Cody’s Martin Fogarty has been linked with the role as well as Cody’s outgoing assistant James McGarry.
Emeralds man Lyng, who won six All-Irelands as a player under Cody before claiming another two as a selector with him from 2014 to ‘19, has been the U20 manager for the past three seasons and guided this year’s team to an All-Ireland final win against a fancied Limerick outfit in May, the county’s first U20/U21 crown since 2008. His selectors were former Kilkenny stars Peter Barry and Michael Rice.
Fogarty, who stepped down as a selector in 2013 having been part of the four-in-a-row exploits between 2006 and ‘09 before back-to-back All-Irelands in 2011 and ‘12, had been the GAA’s national hurling development manager up until late last year.
Ex-goalkeeper McGarry, another six-time All-Ireland SHC winner, has worked alongside Cody since 2014 up until last month’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.
Current Galway manager Henry Shefflin had been mentioned as a candidate in dispatches but attended championship games in Galway this past weekend.
Former Kilkenny captain and 2011 hurler of the year Michael Fennelly, who recently parted ways with Offaly as manager after three seasons in charge, could be part of a new Kilkenny management set-up.