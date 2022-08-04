Kilkenny manager may announce Cody successor this evening

Kilkenny could announce their successor to Brian Cody as senior hurling manager at a board meeting this evening.

For the first time since 1998, the county have been faced with selecting a new boss after Cody’s decision to step away last Saturday week. This evening’s gathering is a regular monthly meeting moved from last Monday, and while it is understood an appointment isn’t currently on the official agenda, the executive might still be in a position to recommend a name at it for ratification following intense discussions in recent days.