Kilgarvan made it three County Intermediate Championship wins in the last five years when they put St Brendans B to the sword in this one sided final played at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Kilgarvan earn right to seek senior status after Kerry Intermediate county win 

TOP OF THE CLASS: The victorious Kilgarvan side celebrate. Pic: KerryGAA/Twitter

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 16:17
Murt Murphy

Kilgarvan 3-13 St Brendans 0-11 

Kilgarvan made it three County Intermediate Championship wins in the last five years when they put St Brendans B to the sword in this one sided final played at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Kilgarvan got off to an explosive start with a goal from Daniel Casey and a pointed free from Cian O’Connell inside the opening five minutes as St Brendans made life difficult at the back thanks to Paul Mulrennan, Gavin Raggett and Killian Wolff. 

But they were totally reliant on the free taking of young Fionan Egan who is son of former Kerry and St Brendans great John.

Points from John Mark Foley and Ronan Foley from play and five Cian O’Connell frees saw Kilgarvan lead 1-7 to 0-6 at halftime while Egan scored all six for St Brendans.

Kilgarvan resumed a different side with Ronan Foley thundering into the game at midfield and two excellently taken goals from Richard O’Sullivan and Keith Harrington put the game beyond St Brendans.

It appears that Kilgarvan will now have to play senior championship next year whether it’s on their own or with Kenmare as manager Mikey Foley confirmed afterwards that their goal is to play in the SHC.

Scorers: Kilgarvan: C O’Connell (0-8, 7 frees), R O’Sullivan (1-1), K Harrington and R O’Sullivan (1-0 each), R Foley (0-2), C Murphy and J Mark Foley (0-1 each) 

St Brendans: F Egan (0-11, 10 frees).

KILGARVAN: T O’Donoghue: G Randles, L Twomey, G Donovan; S O’Sullivan, G Fennessy, E O’Shea; R Foley, J Foley; K Harrington, D Casey, R O’Sullivan; C Murphy, J M O’Sullivan, C O’Connell 

Subs: C Godfrey for D Casey (inj 55), D Murphy for C Murphy (60), P Dillon for G Randles (60) ST BRENDANS: T J Stack; C McCarthy, K Wolff, S O’Mahony; G Raggett, P Mulrennan, E Kearney; M Davis, F Ennis; J McCarthy, S O’Halloran, K Orpen; F Egan, D Courtney, S Griffin.

Subs: C Lawlor for S Griffin (20), J Wallace for C McCarthy (37), D Fitzgerald for F Ennis (46), D Finnegan for D Courtney (52), J Davis for K Wolff (58) 

Referee: M Hennessy (Ballyduff)

