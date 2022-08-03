Contenders emerge for Mayo hot-seat - candidates set to outline visions to selection commitee

A Mayo selection sub-committee are expected to interview the four candidates for the senior football manager position in the coming days.

Ray Dempsey, Kevin McStay, Declan Shaw and Mike Solan will shortly sit down with the group to outline their vision for the team.

It has been suggested former Armagh star Oisín McConville is part of Dempsey’s proposed management ticket but that is not confirmed. Kerry’s 2009 footballer of the year Paul Galvin has also been mentioned as being among the Knockmore man’s selectors.

McStay is said to have former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, ex-coach Donie Buckley, his St Brigid’s and Roscommon coach Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan. Solan’s reported assistants include outgoing Down coach Aidan O’Rourke, Sligo’s Eamonn O’Hara, Alan Murphy and Mark Ronaldson. Shaw is said to have Paddy Christie, Richie Feeney, Cormac Rowland and Dessie Sloyan on board.

Meanwhile, Monaghan have been found to have breached the jersey sponsorship guidelines and risk a loss of expenses or disqualification.

Central Council and Management Committee were informed this past weekend that the county will be punished for the jersey bearing a sponsor’s logo that exceeded the dimensions permitted.

Rule 1.18 (f) of the GAA Official Guide Part I states that counties can source “additional branding on other area(s) of jerseys and replica jerseys” providing they are “per specifications approved by Central Council.” It continues: “Any unit or team in breach of this Rule shall be liable to disqualification and/or loss of expenses, and an individual(s) to a suspension of not less than 24 weeks or to expulsion.”

As a means of increasing commercial revenue, Donegal last year brought forward a successful proposal for sleeves to be made available to associate sponsors. They along with the likes of Monaghan and Leitrim had released jerseys this year bearing additional backers.

An internal audit has also been completed into Armagh financial policies, procedures and practices following a qualified audit report and the county have responded to the GAA’s findings, risks and recommendations from the review. Three other counties are also being audited.

Central Council’s powers are to be reviewed by a committee led by GAA director general Tom Ryan. Former GAA president Christy Cooney is also in the group as well as the association’s director of communications Alan Milton, Dublin secretary John Costello, Limerick and Tyrone’s Central Council delegates Paul Foley and Benny Hurl and Colin Morgan who has previously chaired the finance committee and is currently head of the GAA’s risk and audit body.

The committee will assess the roles and responsibilities of Ard Chomhairle and their work is expected to coincide with the rules advisory body’s overhaul of the GAA Official Guide, which looks to give more authority to Central Council.

Finally, this year’s PwC All-Stars will take place in Dublin’s National Convention Centre on October 28, two days before the Kerry SFC final has been scheduled. It is set to be the first gala since 2019 due to measures taken during the pandemic.