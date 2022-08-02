Special memories as Cork's Lynch sisters share glory at All-Ireland Poc Fada 

Molly and Lucy Lynch brought the silverware back home to Cork after scooping the senior and U16 titles, respectively. 
CORK CAMOGIE: Sisters Molly and Lucy Lynch All-Ireland Long Puck senior and U16 winners. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 20:28
Shane Donovan

There were special memories made in the Cooley Mountains in County Louth on Monday as two Cork sisters hurled their way to a double victory at the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals.

Sarsfield's sisters Molly and Lucy Lynch secured the senior and under 16 titles respectively, making it a very special day for those closest to the talented pair. 

Molly, defending her senior title from last year, beat out the competition in a field that included Antrim’s Roisin McCormick, Clare’s Chloe Morey, Kilkenny's Noelle Murphy and Galway’s Katie Gilchrist.

Lucy, left, and Molly after winning the under-16 and senior titles after the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Lucy, left, and Molly after winning the under-16 and senior titles after the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Molly said that having her younger sister winning alongside her was extremely special and that it topped the feeling of winning the senior title for the second year running. 

"It's brilliant, it's a great competition and it's really well run up there," The camogie star told the Irish Examiner.

"It did make it extra special, it probably topped the two-in-a-row, having Lucy up there with me. 

"It was so lovely for my family, my other sister and my mom and dad were up there as well, so it was really nice that the five of us were up there, it was just brilliant."

As overall winner last year, Molly earned automatic qualification for the iconic Cooley Mountains final, but she credits her younger sister for the fact she had to come through the different stages in Cork and Munster. 

"I was defending champion, so you always get to go back up and defend your title.

"Lucy would have had to come through Cork and Munster first, there's a lot of steps to it that I don't think people realise, and both competitions are tough."

The achievements in the Lynch household may not stop there, with the added prospect of welcoming another All-Ireland medal down to Cork this coming weekend if Molly and her Cork teammates can get over the challenge of Kilkenny at Croker this Sunday. 

