Cork minor boss: Focusing on ourselves will be key to success 

Cork go in search of a twelfth ZuCar All-Ireland LGFA Minor ‘A’ title against Galway in McDonagh Park Nenagh this evening.

This will be the first All-Ireland minor decider contested since 2019 because of Covid. Cork defeated Monaghan on that occasion.

The Rebels face an equally onerous task against Galway if their winning streak is to continue at the competitive minor ‘A’ grade.

Joe Carroll’s side will be eager to build on a successful Munster campaign and 3-13 to 1-11 All-Ireland semi-final win Cavan. Eabha Curran (two) and Leah Hallihan goals enabled the Rebels change ends nine points ahead before eventually seeing off the Ulster champions.

A similarly fast start will be needed against Galway who overcame Kildare 2-10 to 0-11 in their last four encounter.

Joe Carroll and his management team of Tadgh Buckley, Barbara Nic Abhaird, Ann Walsh, Billy Twomey, Lisa Crowley and Sinéad Lohan have worked hard on improving an already talented squad throughout the season.

“We know how talented Galway are so our focus has been on preparing our own team for this All-Ireland final,” Joe Carroll said.

“Galway beat Kildare in the semi-finals, a team we ourselves have played in the recent past and were always impressed by them. We did play Galway in a challenge match earlier in the year. There isn’t much to take from that though as both teams would have been short players.

“Our main focus is on how well we can play. Concentrating on our own system, I think that will give us a good chance of winning.” In Joe Carroll’s opinion, the 2022 Cork LGFA minor panel is as good as any to come out of the county in recent times.

“I was involved with John Cleary back in 2018 and 2019. Every year is different but I think this panel measures up to those Cork teams,” Carroll added.

“Last year’s panel won a Munster minor championship but didn’t get to contest an All-Ireland (because of Covid). They were a very talented group as well.

“I think this year’s one is equally as good. We still have a good few players from that 2021 panel who will have gained from last years’ experience.

“Hopefully a big crowd will travel to Nenagh to support us. We are the last Cork LGFA team left in a competition this year. Hopefully we will go out with a bang but it is going to take a huge performance to beat Galway.”

Cork: Dearbhla Creed (Fermoy); Siobhán Callanan (Clonakilty), Lia Heffernan (Banteer), Aoife Barrett (Donoughmore); Millie Condon (Clonakilty), Sadbh McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Aimee Corcoran (Erins Own); Aoife Healy (Cloyne), Evie Twomey (captain, Glanmire); Rachel Leahy (Aghada), Abigail Ring (Cloyne), Éabha Curran (Nemo Rangers); Emma Hurley (Ilen Rovers), Orlaith Cahalane (Éire Óg), Leah Hallihan (Bride Rovers).

Galway: Leah O’Halloran; Maryanne Jordan, Jacqueline Glynn, Isabel Claffey; Caoimhe Cleary (captain), Emma Mitchell, Aoibhinn Eilian; Marta Banek, Maebh Walsh; Niamh Divilly, Aine Shaughnessy, Mairead Glynn; Sarah Duffy, Laura Freeney, Molly Mulryan.