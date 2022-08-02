Matthew Twomey says getting Davy Fitzgerald aboard was ‘brilliant’

Cork senior camogie manager Matthew Twomey asked 17 coaches to join his backroom team - but to no avail - before securing the services of Davy Fitzgerald.

In his first year at the helm, the Douglas man who leads the Rebels to the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny on Sunday, said it was ‘frustrating and stressful’, and it was a ‘stroke of luck’ that Clare native Fitzgerald came on board.

“I couldn’t get a coach for love nor money at the start of the year. There is definitely a stigma. I think it was 17 fellows I asked, all Cork fellows.

“It is disappointing, I found it very frustrating and very stressful. I couldn’t put my name in without a coach. There is no point in putting a token gesture there because Kevin Murray last year was excellent. The players demand the best.

“Camogie is very similar (to hurling), if not easier. I think it is very unfair on the women. I was training a senior hurling team with Douglas for three or four years. I came over to camogie to get away from Douglas because I had been with them 25 years coaching.

“In Cork camogie, you are always going to get close enough to an All-Ireland semi-final. That is what sold it to me when Paudie (Murray) said it to me first. You have a 50-50 chance of getting to Croke Park.

“When you look at the Kilkenny lads (camogie backroom) - Brian Dowling, Philly Larkin, Pat O’Neill, Tommy Shefflin - they are all fierce experienced hurling men.”

Acquiring Fitzgerald was good fortune, and it was also a huge boost especially knowing Anthony O’Neill, Teddy O’Donovan and Niall Collins would always have his back - they were the stability he needed.

“Getting Davy, that was a stroke of luck. There were a lot of fellows in Cork that were tied up or didn’t want to do it for whatever reason. I got on to Anna Geary to have a chat with Davy. I knew the Galway (hurling) job was gone.

“I approached a couple of the players myself, I wanted to get feedback. They thought I was joking. No-one was believing it.

“We put it out there he would come one night a week to take the pressure off of him. He could go to a lot of places and get a lot of money. As soon as he met the players, he said they are probably the most enthusiastic team he has ever been involved with.

"Bringing Davy down was brilliant. He also brought James Hickey down to do the coaching and he is going to be an absolute superb coach. He is excellent. He takes a lot of the sessions.”

Twomey, who started out as lead coach with Murray in 2014, is satisfied with the progress made, even if relief was the most tangible feeling after their close encounter with Waterford in the semi-final.

“Very happy overall with the year. The main thing we were looking at the start was to get as many players up to match fitness and speed as we were short last year in the All-Ireland final. We used 29 players in the league and 28 so far in the championship.

“We got to the league final, won the Munster championship and now we are in the All-Ireland final.

“I must admit there was a fierce relief to get to the final. I wouldn’t call it bonus territory because there is no point in going there unless you win. It is fine and dandy to say we have to learn from Waterford. The first-half, we talked about it. We couldn’t put our finger on it. You couldn’t comprehend it, I was stunned with us. It was a bit of they (Cork) not doing what we wanted them to do.

“But I would like to give a lot of credit to Waterford. Beth Carton, Lorraine Bray, Niamh Rockett and Abby Flynn - she is a class player and was carrying a leg as well, I saw her going off in the quarter-final with a hamstring. They are an extremely well-trained team. They couldn’t get out of Division 2 and then to put in that performance...”

It is old rivals Kilkenny in the showdown after they knocked out reigning champions Galway.

“Watching the semi-final, Galway should have had three or four goals in the first-half. It should have been over at half-time. Kilkenny’s resilience is unreal. They have a ferocious bonding within the team. It is six of one for us whoever it is. We would love to have a cut off of Galway over last year. But it is Kilkenny, let’s go, no problem.”