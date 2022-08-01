Galway's Shane Walsh confirms request to join Kilmacud Crokes

Galway senior football star Shane Walsh has confirmed his request to join Dublin GAA club Kilmacud Crokes.

The 29-year-old, who played for his local club Kilkerrin-Clonberne up to the end of last season, is hoping to play in this year’s Dublin Senior Football Championship which gets underway shortly.

The news comes just a week after Walsh starred in the All-Ireland football final for Galway against Kerry, kicking nine points in total.

“I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career. Kilmacud Crokes are a great club and it would be a wonderful challenge,” he said.

Walsh who worked in banking before returning to college last year is studying a BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute and has been travelling up and down all year for training with Galway.

“Thanks to John (Divilly) I’ve got a lift from him to training from Dublin a number of times throughout the season but travel certainly takes its toll on the body. I love football and want to keep playing for as long as I can,” said Walsh.

Walsh said he fully intends to return to his local club to finish out his career but is hoping to play with Kilmacud Crokes for the foreseeable future.