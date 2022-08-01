Waterford SHC: Ballygunner extend winning streak to 44 games

Waterford SHC R1

Pauric Mahony shot 1-9 (1-5 from play) as All-Ireland club senior hurling champions Ballygunner beat local rivals Passage 1-19 to 1-7 at a rainy Walsh Park on Saturday evening.

Dessie Hutchinson hit three first half points for the team chasing nine in a row while debutant Patrick Fitzgerald got two in a second half cameo. The Gunners are now 44 games unbeaten in Waterford. Their last championship defeat was against De La Salle on June 23, 2015.

Darragh O'Sullivan went with the same team that started the All-Ireland final against Ballyhale Shamrocks in February. Mahony struck the opener after just 25 seconds. In the fifth minute, Passage defender Thomas Whitty sent over a sublime sideline cut in front of the stand. The Gunners led 10-2 after 21 minutes with Mahony accounting for five.

Passage got the next four as Eoghan Reilly pointed two frees, Mark Fitzgerald fired their first from play and Whitty converted another line ball. Two minutes into injury time, Mahony combined with Billy O'Keeffe and batted the ball to the net (1-11 to 0-6).

As the rain continued to bucket down, Mark Fitzgerald flicked the ball just wide of the post. Mahony added two more to his tally at the other end. Passage sub Killian Fitzgerald made an instant impact with a trademark point.

On 45 minutes, Reilly whipped to the far corner of the net after he won a race for possession with Gunners' goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe (1-13 to 1-7). Talented teenager Patrick Fitzgerald came on for his debut and assisted Mikey Mahony straight away. Fitzgerald then sent over two points of his own. The holders raised the last six white flags of the contest.

Austin Gleeson scored a wonder goal as Mount Sion defeated Abbeyside 2-26 to 0-15 at a sun drenched Fraher Field on Sunday. With ten minutes left, the 2016 Hurler of the Year knocked two defenders out of his way, charged down the sideline and lashed the ball to the far corner of the net.

"He gave an exhibition at times," said Sion selector Jim Greene. "We're so glad he's ours."

The captain finished with 1-9 while younger brother Jamie also found the net. Owen Whelan hit five points from play in the first half.

Abbeyside started without county pair Conor Prunty and Neil Montgomery due to injury. Debutant Seanie Callaghan struck two points before he went off on 22 minutes. They also lost Mark Ferncombe to injury in the second half.

In the game of the weekend, Roanmore got the better of Lismore by 2-20 to 0-19. Super subs Dean Reidy and Emmet O'Toole netted injury time goals for the Sky Blues to give them a flattering seven point victory. Gavin O'Brien belted over ten points while Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan struck three from centre back.

Jack Prendergast slotted eleven for Lismore who took the field without injured duo Maurice Shanahan and Iarlaith Daly. They battled back from eight points down in the second half to draw level with four minutes left.

45-year-old Dan Shanahan came off the bench at half time. This is his 30th season playing at adult level. He made his debut in the 1993 county semi final against the same opponents.

With his first touch, the 2007 Hurler of the Year scored an overhead point when a Prendergast free bounced in his direction. The veteran full forward also won a penalty off Frank McGrath and assisted a point for Oisin O'Gorman.

Roanmore boss Peter Queally was full of praise for his former county team mate. "Dan is a great warrior. He got the call because they were in trouble with injuries. No better man to put on the Lismore jersey and go out and give it his all. He's had plenty of battles with Frank McGrath before. I'd like to think that there's one or two more battles left in him. He is a great club man and a great warrior. He single-handedly threw things into disarray on the edge of the square."

Dungarvan manager Peter Smith believes that Patrick Curran should be considered for the Waterford captaincy next year. The Déise attacker scored 1-9 against Fourmilewater on Thursday night in a 1-18 to 0-13 victory.

"He's a great leader, he's popular. I'd really hope that he would be considered for something like that."