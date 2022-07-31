Galway SHC: St Thomas' get title defence off to impressive start

St Thomas’, chasing a fifth Galway SHC title in a row, got the defence of their crown off to an impressive start when they defeated Sarsfields by 2-25 to 3-19 in a cracking game at Athenry.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-12 to 1-9 at the break after Kevin Cooney got the first of his two goals for Sarsfields, but Conor Cooney and Damian McGlynn hit the net in the third quarter for the champions. Alex Connaire and Cooney’s second goal kept Sarsfields in contention but St Thomas’ did enough.