Talking points: Why did Kerry's much vaunted attack fail to fire?

Where to now for Meath?

It's an interesting teaser given the amount of question marks hanging over the futures of so many key members of both the team and backroom. What's certain is that Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally will head away in the coming days to begin their exciting new careers in the AFLW, with North Melbourne and Fremantle respectively. Manager Eamonn Murray stated ahead of the final that 2021 Footballer of the Year nominee Emma Troy, who delivered another huge final performance, is due to head away for an extended travel break too.

Murray also said that he expects his coaching staff to step down and wasn't in a position to confirm whether he'll be around for 2023 himself either. His post match press conference was brief but he did state, worryingly for Meath fans, that while the group 'is probably good enough to win three or four in a row, we won't'. As far as post match quotes go, particularly after an All-Ireland win, it was about as sombre as it gets. It could well be proven correct though because Wall proved again just how integral she is to the team while Lally signed off on a high too.

Kingdom's hot attack fails to fire

The scores dried up on Kerry and it cost them dearly. Their 1-7 return was their lowest of the Championship, two points less than the 1-9 they struck against Cork in the Munster final. Take out the 1-2 that they scored in the opening seven minutes and it was a particular bad day in front of the posts.

They didn't score at all after the 35th minute. Considering they'd reached the final after shooting 16 goals in six Championship games this year, it was some turnaround. Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh cut an inconsolable figure afterwards despite adding 1-2 to the 3-22 she'd sniped in her previous four games. She had an intriguing head to head with Katie Newe but any issues Kerry had in attack were more to do with Meath's suffocating system of defending which worked a treat again.

Emma Duggan started again at right half-back for Meath and while she dropped four point attempts short during the game, she got through a tonne of good defensive work. Likewise Player of the Match Niamh O'Sullivan who was the player who started the move for Meath's third goal from way back in her own defence. Upon such sound defensive platforms All-Ireland victories are achieved. Whether other teams will choose to follow is another question.

Royals prove a point

Shortly before presenting the Brendan Martin Cup to Meath captain Shauna Ennis, LGFA President Micheal Naughton talked of good teams lifting the trophy once and great teams doing it again. Meath have now put themselves firmly in that latter category and while there may have been a temptation to write off last year's heroics, Meath's maiden title, as one against the head, that theory has been well and truly blown out of the water now.

"It takes a very special bunch to do two-in-a-row," agreed Meath manager Eamonn Murray. Meath's rags to riches tale is well known but it's still worth considering their remarkable rise again; from Division 3 status and intermediate championship football in 2019 to the summit of the game now. It's only last year that themselves and Kerry were contesting a Division 2 league final at Croke Park.

Eamonn Murray's side now join Offaly and Monaghan as two-time All-Ireland winners, leaving the trio of teams joint seventh in the overall roll of honour. Before last year, Meath had never even competed in a senior final. They join a slightly smaller group of teams again - Monaghan, Tipperary, Mayo, Waterford, Dublin, Kerry and Cork - as back to back winners.

46,440 make it a day to remember.

The decision to close the Hill 16 terrace for the decider frustrated many, particularly Meath fans who crammed onto it last year for the county's maiden triumph. This time around, there were six giant jerseys - one for each of the junior, intermediate and senior teams in action - and four giant footballs on the famous old terrace.

There was a still a crackling atmosphere throughout the stadium with 46,440 packing in and making it a day to remember. That's 10,000 down on the last pre-Covid final in 2019 though that was a record figure. Perhaps unsurprisingly given their proximity to the venue and their status as champions and strong favourites, Meath travelled in larger numbers.

"Look at that crowd that we had out there, by God, it's worthwhile doing it for them alone," gushed Meath manager Murray. Thousands of Meath supporters are expected to pack out Navan's Fair Green on Monday afternoon for the homecoming. Meath County Council confirmed that they will host the victorious team from 3pm. The event will be MC'd by comedian Rory O'Connor of Rory's Stories fame.