Orla Finn: Meath have the talent and system to dominate for years to come

Meath deservedly retained their TG4 All-Ireland LGFA senior title and showed that last year’s success was anything but a once off.

Eamonn Murray’s team were very impressive in overcoming Kerry 3-10 to 1-7 and proved why they are capable of contesting and winning All-Ireland’s at the senior intercounty grade for years to come.

Meath didn’t get off to the best of starts so credit to Kerry for racing out of the blocks.

This is where I feel Meath’s experience of winning last year’s All-Ireland was vital. They didn’t panic after falling 1-2 to 0-0 behind like other teams in a similar situation might have.

The champions regrouped and played their way back into contention. Meath stuck to their game-plan. That was so important. Meath got back to doing what they do best, surrounding their opposing forward line, turning over possession and breaking from defence.

Player of the Match, Niamh O’Sullivan, finished with 1-2 but I felt that she was crucial to her team during that difficult early 10-minute period. O’Sullivan won a couple of important frees and helped Meath gain a foothold.

I’ve experienced what it is like to go up against that Meath defence. It is unbelievably hard because Meath’s defenders don’t give you a second on the ball. They hunt in packs. They cut off the space around you. They force you into making mistakes you wouldn’t normally make.

You saw that tactic resurface at Croke Park. Meath forced Kerry into repeated turnovers, 20 in total, by having three or four players around the ball at all times and especially whenever Kerry got into dangerous areas.

Meath suffocated Kerry and it was incredibly hard for Kerry’s forwards to get clear shots away by being under so much pressure. That’s what Meath do to opponents and was the winning of the game for them.

Another positive element of this Meath team, something I believe they don’t get enough credit for, is their ability to get players running off the shoulder. Meath are phenomenal at moving the ball out of defence at speed. They demonstrated that against Kerry throughout the All-Ireland final, turning defence into attack but at lightening pace.

I was impressed with Meath’s power runners Vikki Wall, Aoibhin Cleary and Emma Troy. I thought those players were fundamental to Meath’s running game. Niamh O’Sullivan was very busy throughout and caused Kerry plenty of problems.

From the Kingdom’s point of view, they showed what a great team they are by racing into a five-point lead and reducing the deficit back to a point at the start of the second half.

It was that inability to draw level, when 1-8 to 1-7 behind and conceding those two goals from Niamh O’Sullivan and Bridgetta Lynch that cost them.

Both sides got sloppy at the start of the second half, a time Kerry enjoyed a lot of possession. That’s when Meath’s defence proved their worth and were extremely impressive in shutting Kerry’s attack down.

For example, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-2 for Kerry but after she scored her goal, Meath barely allowed her any time on the ball.

This All-Ireland final will bring Kerry on though. Meath are used to the big occasions and big crowds at Croke Park whereas Kerry were bound to have experienced a few nerves beforehand.

I just felt Meath prevented Kerry from playing their usual style of game. That’s what they do. Having said that, I believe Kerry can build on this year’s performances as it was a massive step forward to reach an All-Ireland final.

Another crucial statistic from this year’s All-Ireland final was the kick-outs. Kerry won 11 of their 20 kick outs whereas Meath won 9 and lost only 5 of theirs.

It was interesting to see Meath push up on Kerry’s restarts. It meant Kerry struggled to retain primary possession from their own kick outs. By being aggressive, Meath forced Kerry into a lot of mistakes, won a lot of breaks and were able to capitalise on the scoreboard.

I found the number of frees that referee Maggie Farrelly blew for to be frustrating at times. Advantage could have been given and play allowed to develop a bit more. That would have helped the final flow a lot more than it did.

From Cork’s point of view, failing to reach an All-Ireland semi-final let alone the final will drive us on for 2023.

If I am honest, it hurt watching such a big occasion at Croke Park and not being a part of it. I know that there will definitely be a hunger amongst the Cork senior panel to drive things on now.

Meath have such self-belief, play without fear and are incredibly athletic. Cork can certainly learn from the All-Ireland champions heading into next year.