Dalton and Dunne dazzle for Fr O’Neill’s

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC (R1)

Fr. O’Neill’s 3-23

Blarney 0-17

Early days yet but a real statement of intent from last years beaten finalists Fr O’ Neill’s in this opening round Cork SAHC clash in the glorious sunshine at Caherlag on Sunday. Although slow to settle and hitting 10 first half wides the Imokilly men upped the ante big time in the second half to blitz a good Blarney side by 15 points.

Three second half goals, two from the roving Billy Dunne and a third from Declan Dalton knocked the stuffing out of Blarney, who were still in contention entering the final quarter when trailing 0-15 to 1-16. However, a super 46th minute goal from Dalton, set up by the excellent Kevin O’Sullivan and Paudie McMahon, and a straight red card for Blarney’s Shane Barrett turned the tide and O’Neill’s were always in control subsequently.

Joint O’Neill’s boss Dave Colbert was happy afterwards. “We took some time to settle down but once we did we played some good stuff. We made some good changes and moving Declan in full forward worked well for us. He’s so versatile, he can play anywhere and he was on fire in there. Billy was also top of his game and with a good supply of ball he will always deliver.”

A very tentative opening to the game, both sides missing good chances until Mark Coleman opened the scoring for Blarney in the eighth minute. But O’Neill’s soon took over as points from Mark O’Keeffe, Dalton and O’Sullivan, who had a fine match, earned them a 0-4 to 0-3 lead after the opening quarter. There was flowing hurling in the second quarter, nip and tuck up to the closing minutes when O’Neill’s took over and, after seven minutes of injury time, late points from O’Keeffe, Dalton and a brace from O’Sullivan had Fr O’Neill’s clear at the break 0-13 to 0-9.

Blarney quickly brought it back to two with points from Peter Crowley and Coleman, his only point from play, but there was still only three between the sides until a huge mistake by Blarney corner back Michael John Shine gifted Dunne Fr O’Neill’s opening goal in the 40th minute, though Peter Philpott and another Coleman free slightly reduced the damage.

Then came Dalton’s super 46th minute goal after three great inside passes, Shane Barrett’s straight red for a pull on John Millerick three minutes later and a third goal for O’Neill’s, Dunne’s second set up by Dalton in the 52nd minute, and it was all over for Blarney (3-17 to 0-15).

Fr O’Neill’s were relentless now, Dunne and Dalton tacked on three points apiece and substitute Jason Hankard another to cap a fine performance from the Imokilly men who will take some stopping.

Scorers for Fr. O’Neill’s: D. Dalton 1-10 (0-8 frees), B. Dunne 2-4, K. O’Sullivan 0-4, M. O’Keefe 0-2, G. Millerick, R. Cullinane, J. Hankard 0-1 each.

Scorers for Blarney: M. Coleman 0-5 (0-4 frees), P. Power and C. Barrett 0-3 each, D. Mc Sweeney 0-2, E. Kirby, P. Crowley, P. Philpotts and A. McEvoy 0-1 each.

FR. O’NEILL’S: P. O’Sullivan; M. Millerick, S. OConnor, R. Kenneally; M. O’Keeffe, D. Harrington, T. Millerick; G. Millerick, K. O’Sullivan, R. Cullinane, D. Dalton, P. McMahon; J. Millerick, C. Broderick, B. Dunne.

Subs: J. Hansard for Broderick (bs 47m), Broderick for T. Millerick (52m), J. Millerick for O’Sullivan (55m).

BLARNEY: E. O’Neill; M.J.Shine, P. O’ Leary, A. McEvoy; C. Power, P. Philpotts, J. Jordan; M. Coleman, P. Crowley; S. Barrett, S. Crowley, P. Power; E. Kirby, D. McSweeney, C. Barrett.

Subs: M. O’Leary for S. Crowley (37m), C. McCarthy for Kirby (40m), D. Walsh for P. Crowley (51m).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).