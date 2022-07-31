Wily Ballinhassig hold off Kilworth

A well-balanced Ballinhassig side emerged deserved winners over Kilworth in the Co Op Superstores PIHC at Watergrasshill on Sunday
Wily Ballinhassig hold off Kilworth

REACH: Ballinhassig's Kevin Maguire reaches for the sliothar ahead of Kilworth's Noel McNamara during the Cork County PIHC match in Watergrasshill. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 17:47
Paddy Ryan, Watergrasshill

C0-Op Superstores Cork PIHC (R1)

Ballinhassig 1-21 

Kilworth 1-15 

A well-balanced Ballinhassig side emerged deserved winners over Kilworth in the Co Op Superstores PIHC at Watergrasshill on Sunday.

The South East side got to grips in midfield and their half-backs were also very solid and their attack were very impressive with the starting inside line accounting for 1-12.

Kilworth had the opening two points by Noel McNamara from frees before Evan Cullinane clipped over a sideline cut for Ballinhassig. The sides were level 0-3 and 0-4 each before Hassig struck a purple patch.

First the impressive Darragh O'Sullivan pointed after good play by Charlie Grainger and Brian Lynch. Rapid scores by O'Sullivan, Lynch and Evan Cullinane had the winners ahead 0-8 to 0-4 after 15 minutes.

Noel McNamara continued to convert the frees and when he scored his sixth when Eoin Carey was fouled it was down to a one-point gap after 24 minutes.

From there, Ballinhassig continued to dominate and they added 1-7 without reply before half time, the goal by Brian Lynch after a goalmouth scramble: 1-15 to 0-7 clear.

Kilworth made two changes for the second half and they upped the ante considerably. Points by Brian Sheehan, Jeremy Saich, Noel McNamara and Michael Sheehan cut the lead by four, 1-15 to 0-11.

Ballinhassig regrouped well. They used the short passing to great effect and points by Darragh O'Sullivan, Conor Desmond (free) had them nine clear entering the final quarter.

Further Kilworth pressure led to two more pointed frees by McNamara with Brian Sheehan placing Michael Sheehan who made it 1-17 to 0-14 before good play by Fintan O'Leary led to a great point by Cillian Tyres.

Noel McNamara had a Kilworth goal in the 54th minute but again Hassig settled, with with Brian Lynch, Patrick Collins (free) and Simon O'Neill grabbing a point each.

Eoin Carey completed the scoring with a Kilworth point.

Best for Ballinhassig were Patrick Collins, Kevin Maguire, Shane McCarthy, Donncha O'Donovan, Michael Collins, Brian Lynch, Conor Desmond, Cillian Tyres and Darragh O'Sullivan. For a disappointing Kilworth side, Kieran Walsh, Eoin McGrath, Kieran Lane, Noel McNamara and Michael Sheehan did well.

Kilworth now meet Castlemartyr while Ballinhassig face Ballincollig.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: B Lynch (1-3), C Desmond (0-5f), D O'Sullivan (0-4), E Cullinane (0-3 (0-1 sl), M Collins (0-2 (1 f), C Tyres, S O'Neill, G Collins, P Collins (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara (1-10 (0-9 f, 0-1 65), M Sheehan (0-2), J Saich, E Carey, B Sheehan (0-1 each).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins, P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond, S McCarthy, D O'Donovan, E Finn, M Collins, E Lombard, E Cullinane, G Collins, C Grainger, B Lynch, C Desmond, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: F O'Leary for G Collins, C Tyres for E Finn, S O'Neill for C Desmond.

KILWORTH: K Walsh, N Byrne, E McGrath, A O'Hara, J Sheehan, D Twomey, K Lane, M Gowen, L Carey, L Coffey, N McNamara, L Whelan, E Carey, J Saich, B Sheehan.

Subs: R Jordan for L Carey, M Sheehan for L Coffey, M McNamara for J Saich.

Referee: Michael O'Mahony (Courcey Rovers)

More in this section

Darragh Long 31/7/2022 Darragh Long: 'Our aim is to get back here again next year'
Vikki Wall celebrates after scoring a point 31/7/2022 Three key moments: Meath power past Kerry to seal two-in-a-row 
Dan Shanahan celebrates victory 29/4/2007 Dan Shanahan still going strong at 45
<p>IN FOR THE BIG JOB: Declan Shaw has revealed his management ticket for the Mayo senior football manager's job. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Grealy</p>

Declan Shaw reveals his management ticket for Mayo job

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices