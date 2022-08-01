Erin’s Own driving on again

Erin’s Own 1-16

Glen Rovers 0-15

“What can I say, we keep saying the same thing every year, these guys are fantastic.”

Erin’s Own manager Martin Bowen summing up his side’s resilient performance after their victory over Glen Rovers in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC opening round on Saturday evening at a wet Páirc Uí Rinn.

They were ahead by two points at half-time, but Glen Rovers - runners-up in the last three county finals - hit back emphatically scoring six consecutive points to go into the ascendancy by four.

Renowned for their unbelievable will-power, the Glounthaune men would not be outdone and delivered the next nine points unanswered.

“Nine points in-a-row is a tribute to the lads because they do that all the time, in the sense they don’t panic. They keep going to the end. They were proving that back five or six year ago against Imokilly. They are never beaten which is a great feature within any team or any group.

We did turn it around completely. I thought we were well on top in the last quarter.” The manager also paid tribute to four of their greatest servants, namely the Murphy brothers Kieran (the Hero) and Eoghan (who scored 10 points), Stephen Cronin and goalkeeper Shay Bowen.

“Those fellows are around since 2000. Twenty odd years. Nobody would get a service like they have given us over the years. No matter what they do from here on in, they owe nobody nothing. They have been brilliant. Eoghan got most of the frees he stood over.”

In a competitive opening half, after which Erin’s Own prevailed 1-7 to 0-8, Robbie O’Flynn’s 20th minute goal proved to be the difference. His finish was superb after Maurice O’Carroll timed his pass to perfection.

Glen Rovers, who started two Cork minors - Rhys Dunne and Eoin O’Leary - raced out of the traps after the break. Dunne, Patrick Horgan (4) and Mark Dooley raising the white flags. In just eight minutes they turned a negative into a positive.

Surely new manager Mark Kennefick will reflect on what might have been.

It was hard to imagine they wouldn’t score again for 21 minutes (that sole point came from Horgan in the 60th minute). Meanwhile, Erin’s Own put themselves back in the driving seat.

Eoghan Murphy supplied seven from placed balls, his brother Kieran shot one point while influential substitute Oran O’Regan struck another.

Bowen though is around long enough and wasn’t getting carried away. They play Na Piarsaigh next Sunday while the Glen are pitted against Bishopstown in Group B - a double-header in Páirc Uí Rinn.

“The only thing I will say, the Glen got hammered in the first round last year and they were in a county final.

“You don’t take anything from this other than the fact the two points are very important from our point of view because you can get dragged into relegation very quickly.” Bowen also hailed the impact of new coach Kieran Hammersley after the departure of Donal O’Rourke (new Cork senior coach).

“Kieran Hammersley is one of the famous Hammersley family from Tipperary. His brother Timmy played with Tipperary. They are steeped in hurling. I only met him by accident. Donal left us this year and Kieran was delighted to come on board.

“He is a fantastic and enthusiastic young coach. It is great for our lads, he is a new voice. I would also have to mention our physical trainer Colin Murphy, who is originally a Glen man, who came in this year for the first time and is excellent as well. There are so many others who contribute too.”

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-2 65), R O’Flynn (1-1), M O’Carroll (0-2), C Lenihan, O O’Regan and K Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-7, 0-2 frees), D Brosnan and E O’Leary (0-2 each), D Noonan, S Kennefick, R Dunne and M Dooley (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor (J-Capt), C Dooley, D Twomey; S Cronin, J O’Carroll, J O’Flynn; S Kelly, B Óg Murphy; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, R O’Flynn (J-Capt); C Lenihan, M O’Carroll, E Murphy.

Subs: O O’Regan for S Guilfoyle (34), C Coakley for B Óg Murphy (43), R Twomey for C Lenihan (50), A Moynihan for J O’Flynn (64 inj).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey (Capt); A Lynch, D Dooling, A O’Donovan; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; D Noonan, R Dunne; M Dooley, D Brosnan, L Horgan; S Kennefick, P Horgan, E O’Leary.

Subs: B Murphy for A O’Donovan (half-time), C Dorris for M Dooley (49).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).