Meath intensity too hot to handle as Kerry taught lesson at Croker 

MEATH 3-10 KERRY 1-7

The learning curve rose for Kerry yesterday as champions Meath gave them a harsh lesson in what’s required to go all the way.

Meath didn’t have to be clinical to retain the Brendan Martin Cup but their work-rate was off the charts as they feasted on Kerry’s restarts and their defence whittled down the confidence of the Kingdom attack who had been out of the traps like they were going to blitz Eamonn Murray’s side.

Obviously, Meath’s two second-half goals in the space of three minutes helped too. That combination more than compensated for their questionable shooting but their intensity was such that they created so many scoring opportunities.

Down by three at half-time, Kerry had been within a point up to the 36th minute following Síofra O’Shea’s second point of the afternoon and Louise Ní Mhurtcheartaigh’s second free to bring their team’s tally to 1-7. Yet it was never added to as Meath took control of proceedings.

An Emma Duggan free stretched Meath’s lead once more and while the Dunboyne star was guilty of kicking three into Ciara Butler’s hands, Kerry were not helping themselves overcarrying the ball when hounded by Meath defenders and losing their discipline when Meath broke.

Kerry’s kick-out was spluttering too and it cost them for Meath’s second goal in the 45th minute when the ball was moved quickly back towards the Kerry goal, Stacey Grimes squared it to Niamh O’Sullivan and she palmed the ball to the net.

Three minutes later and Meath were out of sight, eight points up, as Vikki Wall broke with intent, found Grimes who fed substitute Bridgetta Lynch and while her first effort came back off the bar she was alert to make the most of the second bite of the cherry.

Meath’s tackling throughout the second half was excellent and too often Kerry’s forwards ran into cul de sacs. Wall didn’t finish the game on the field as she was yellow carded for persistent fouling but it didn’t matter.

Kerry’s start was electric. By the seventh minute, they had 1-2 on the board and Meath, who didn’t score until two minutes later, appeared shellshocked. Ciara Murphy and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) had points on the board when after the latter’s effort she seized on Katie Newe’s attempt to retrieve a quick kick-out and found her target with a beautifully-placed lob in the seventh minute.

Like true champions though, Meath responded resoundingly with the next seven scores. They raised a green flag in the 10th minute, Kelsey Nesbitt catching and running before Emma Troy applied an emphatic finish.

A Wall free squared the game in the 12th minute, Meath went ahead a minute later and by the 24th minute they were four ahead as Wall added her third point of the game. Kerry were struggling with their kick-outs and Aoibhín Cleary was playing a blinder for Meath in the middle third.

Kerry did stop the rot in the 25th minute when O’Shea split the posts. Niamh O’Sullivan cancelled that out at the other end but Paris McCarthy and Lorraine Scanlon fired over a point either side of a Grimes free and Kerry were within touching distance at the break, 1-5 to 1-8 down.

The end scoreline didn’t indicate but Kerry joint manager Darragh Long knew his charges had made a game of it. He sure rued the turnovers.

"We went 1-2 to a point up after nine or 10 minutes, gave away a very silly goal. I thought we competed really well in the first half, started the second half quick, got two scores on the board and then just sloppy mistakes, first half and second half. Stupid turnover ball and fair play to Meath.

“Eamonn (Murray) said during the week that they’ve timed their run to perfection and they kicked 3-10 in the end. They’re All-Ireland champions for a reason but hugely proud of our group of girls. They’ve come a long way from Mallow last year in a relegation battle and yeah just huge disappointed.” In front of a 46,440 Croke Park crowd, stage fright didn’t appear to be a factor for Kerry but they did lose the composure they had shown in front of goals to get to this point. Long remarked: “I think we cut them open a couple of times but the first time probably all season our conversion rate wasn’t the best and we struggled to find the posts. We brought the ball into contact a few times and we weren’t able to find the support runners to feed the ball to break the first line of defence.” For Meath, it just pure satisfaction having backed up a title some suggested was going to be a once-off as they took the much-vaunted Dublin team by surprise in last year’s final. “It’s such a tough competition,” said midfielder Mairead O’Shaughnessy.

“It really is just great for ladies football. The bar is constantly, constantly rising. We haven’t been allowed play our game – that’s not because we’re not playing it, it’s because teams aren’t letting us.

“The standard of ladies football is rising and rising. It’s such a privilege to be involved in such a competitive team and such a competitive competition. It’s more a testament to other teams than a fault of ours.”

Scorers for Meath: N. O’Sullivan (1-2); E. Troy (1-1); V. Wall (0-3, 2 frees); B. Lynch (1-0); S. Grimes (0-3, 2 frees); E. Duggan (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: L. Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-2, 0-2 frees); S. O’Shea (0-2); C. Murphy, P. McCarthy, L. Scanlon (0-1 each).

MEATH: M. McGuirk; K. Newe, M.K. Lynch, S. Ennis (c); E. Duggan, E. Troy, M. Thynne; M. O’Shaughnessy, O. Lally; V. Wall, A. Leahy, A. Cleary; N. O’Sullivan, K. Nesbitt, S. Grimes.

Subs for Meath: O. Byrne for A. Leahy (inj 26); B. Lynch for K. Nesbitt (43); A. Dillane for J. O’Sullivan (55); O. Duff for K. Newe, E. White for S. Grimes, S. Wall for M. Thynne (all 56).

KERRY: C. Butler; E. Lynch, K. Cronin, J. O’Sullivan; A. O’Connell, E. Costello, C. Murphy; L. Scanlon, C. Lynch; A. Galvin (c), N. Carmody, P. McCarthy; D. O’Leary, S. O’Shea, L. Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs for Kerry: N. Ní Chonchúir for N. Carmody (44); E. McGlynn for P. McCarthy (45); C. Evans for D. O’Leary (56); M. O’Connell for A. O’Connell (58).

Referee: M. Farrelly (Cavan).