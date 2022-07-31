Declan Shaw reveals his management ticket for Mayo job

Declan Shaw has revealed his proposed backroom team in his bid to be the next Mayo senior football manager.

The Castlebar man will be joined on his ticket by Paddy Christie, Richie Feeney, Dessie Sloyan and Cormac Rowland.

Christie, the former Dublin full-back, has been involved at inter-county level with Tipperary in recent years, as coach to David Power with the Seniors and also as U20 manager.

Feeney is a clubmate of Shaw’s at Castlebar Mitchels and is a former Mayo inter county footballer, playing 17 senior championship games for Mayo from 2011-14 along with winning Mayo and Connacht SFC titles with Castlebar Mitchels.

Sligo’s Dessie Sloyan was a renowned forward with the Yeats county and steered their U20 side to a historic Connacht U20 title earlier this year.

Lahardane native Cormac Rowland played minor football for Mayo and club football with Lahardane and Knockmore. He has been involved as a coach in recent years with Castlebar Mitchels and Parke.

Shaw was nominated by Castlebar Mitchels last Monday.

Shaw is one of four candidates who were nominated by the deadline for applications at 6pm on Friday last.

Also in the race to replace James Horan are Raymond Dempsey, Kevin McStay and Mike Solan.

McStay’s and Solan’s proposed backroom teams have already been revealed.

McStay has on his ticket former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford; former Mayo coach Donie Buckley; former Crossmolina footballer and ex-Belmullet manager Damien Mulligan; and current Belmullet manager Liam McHale.

McHale is McStay’s Ballina clubmate and was number two with him when McStay managed St Brigid’s of Kiltoom and the Roscommon senior footballers.

Solan’s proposed backroom team includes Aidan O’Rourke, the former Armagh footballer, Down coach and the performance sports manager at Queen’s University; former Sligo footballer Eamonn O’Hara; and former Mayo senior footballers Mark Ronaldson from Shrule and Alan Murphy from Ballinrobe.

The sub-committee to interview the four candidates is expected to be revealed in the coming days.