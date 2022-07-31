Darragh Long: 'Our aim is to get back here again next year'

While dejected with the defeat, the Austin Stacks man was keen to look forward as the Kingdom return to Division 1 in 2023.
UPBEAT: Kerry manager Darragh Long. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 18:30
John Fogarty

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long was dwelling on the positives after a year of massive gains for the team before coming up short in this final.

“Look, we asked the girls to be no shrinking violets out there today and they left everything they had out there. I think Meath showed us a lot of respect. I don’t think they thought it was going to be an easy game today, I think we’ve proven a lot of you (media) folks wrong over the last 12 months. We’ve been written off countless times in every game this year and this group has stood up, the 36 girls out there have put in a huge shift since November 1 last year.

“Myself and Declan (Quill) are immensely proud of what they’ve done and look I think we’ve put Kerry ladies football back on the map. The support that travelled there today was phenomenal and was something we expected. We’re back where we want to be next year in Division 1 football.

“We’ve a bit of work to do as we said to the group, we lost two games this year but we learned an awful lot in those two losses so we’ll take this on the chin, we’ll go away and enjoy our group for the next couple of days and our aim is to get back here again next year.” 

It’s Long’s hope now that the pre-pandemic version of the league is restored. 

“We’ve said for the last three years that we need to be playing top-class opposition week-in, week-out and Division 1 football all managers are hoping it will go back to the old league format where we get seven games because it gives us a chance to give more girls experience and exposure to this level of football. Having that is only going to stand to us and make this group better.

“That’s not a great result and we are all very disappointed but it’s a huge experience. Meath, is it five All-Irelands on the bounce that they’ve won, so look this is something they’re getting used to. We showed 12 months ago in the Division 2 final against Meath that we went away and regrouped and it’s something we’re going to do for the next few months again.” 

Long defended Kerry’s decision to stick to their style of football coming up against Meath’s counter-attack tactics. “We had so many people on the phone to us over the last two weeks saying we would have to adapt to play Meath but no we had to be true to what got us here to an All-Ireland final, that free, fast-flowing football, aggressive football which I think we showed in glimpses today, we just didn’t show it enough. Kerry ladies is definitely back on the map and we’re a team to be reckoned with over the next couple of years.”

