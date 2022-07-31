Dan Shanahan still going strong at 45

The Waterford legend came off the bench for Lismore in their seven point SHC loss to Roanmore
Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 17:36
Tomás McCarthy

45-year-old Dan Shanahan came off the bench for Lismore in their seven point loss to Roanmore this afternoon in the Waterford SHC.

This is his 30th season playing at adult level for the club. He made his debut in the 1993 county semi final against the same opponents.

With his first touch, the 2007 Hurler of the Year scored an overhead point when a free from Jack Prendergast bounced in his direction. The veteran full forward also won a penalty off Frank McGrath and assisted a point for Oisin O'Gorman.

Lismore battled back from eight points down to draw level with four minutes left. Injury time goals from subs Dean Reidy and Emmet O'Toole gave the Sky Blues a flattering 2-20 to 0-19 win.

Roanmore boss Peter Queally was full of praise for his former county team mate. "Dan is a great warrior. He got the call because they were in trouble with injuries. No better man to put on the Lismore jersey and go out and give it his all. He's had plenty of battles with Frank McGrath before. I'd like to think that there's one or two more battles left in him. He is a great club man and a great warrior. He single-handedly threw things into disarray on the edge of the square."

