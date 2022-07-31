14-man Bishopstown rally to edge out Na Piarsaigh

Bishopstown 0-24

Na Piarsaigh 1-19

Fourteen-man Bishopstown claimed a heroic win over Na Piarsaigh today in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC first round at Páirc Ui Rinn.

No silverware was on offer, but it will be remembered as one of their greatest days, having not won a senior championship match in four years.

They trailed by seven points at half-time and when Paul Honohan was given his marching orders midway through the second-half with a straight red card and behind by five, the outlook was bleak.

“You can see what it means to us,” said selector David O’Brien. “It is like we have won a county final. We haven’t won a first round game in a good few years. It means an awful lot especially having been seven points down.

“When Paul Honohan was sent off, it galvanised us. Some of the scores from Pa (Cronin), Pearse Morris and Brian O’Driscoll were out of this world. The lads just didn’t give in.

“Ken O’Halloran, he was the same in football last week against Fermoy, he was brilliant. I think this is Ken’s 20th year so for him to be pulling off saves like that is unreal.

“Pa Cronin, I think is in season number 19 for us. I think Pa will admit himself the first 10 minutes weren’t going according to plan for him. But he kept at it.

“Pearse Morris joined us this year, along with Brendan O’Brien - they are two Nenagh lads working in Cork. They have been a huge addition to us, the quality they bring. They are good lads to train as well. Similar to Pa, when things weren’t going our way, they kept going.”

Na Piarsaigh will wonder how they let this one slip. Without Christopher Joyce (suspended for this match) and the injured Daire Connery, they were well on top for most of this Group B game, but somehow Honohan’s sending off seemed to spur on Bishopstown.

So many Bishopstown shoulders were put to the wheel when the need was greatest, however several brave saves from O’Halloran kept Bishopstown in the game for long periods, while up front Cronin was his usual dominant self and new signing Morris was outstanding.

Na Piarsaigh began the game brightly as they fashioned a 0-3 to 0-1 lead - Shane Forde (2) and Evan Sheehan on target. Billy McConville was the prime scorer for Bishopstown, the midfielder reducing the deficit to just one point after seven minutes.

Patrick O’Rourke pounced for the only goal on 12 minutes. A brilliant finish by the wing-forward after he was set up by Evan Sheehan.

It was all-Na Piarsaigh at this stage, only for O’Halloran coming to the rescue Bishopstown would have been in big trouble.

Cronin sent over a couple of points for Bishopstown, merely keeping them in touch as Na Piarsaigh outscored them eight points to four in the second quarter.

Morris had an opportunity of a goal in stoppage, drawing a tremendous save from Sean Fitzgerald, he did, however, land a brace to close out, 0-7 to 1-11 in arrears.

Even at the three-quarter mark, it didn’t look good for Bishopstown, 1-15 to 0-12 and a man down after Honohan was carded for a foul on Shane Forde.

They began to work their way back, Cronin very much to the fore and substitute Ian Jones made his presence felt with a point immediately upon his introduction.

With five minutes to go, the gap was reduced to three points through Cronin, Morris, Thomas Murray and Brian O’Driscoll against one score for Na Piarsaigh, and four minutes of additional time announced.

Keith Buckley put Na Piarsaigh into the lead again but it was Bishopstown who closed it out with Cronin, Conor O’Hora and Morris firing them to a remarkable victory.

Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin (0-10, 0-5 frees), P Morris (0-6), C O’Hora (0-3), B McConville (0-2), I Jones, T Murray and B O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: P O’Rourke (1-3), E Sheehan (0-6, 0-1 free), S Forde (0-4), P Guest (0-3, 0-1 free), K Moynihan (0-2), K Buckley (0-1).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; D Lester, B Murphy (Capt), S Murphy; D Daly, B O’Driscoll, P Honohan; B McConville, B O’Brien; C O’Hora, P Cronin, L Lordan; T Murray, B Murray, P Morris.

Subs: I Jones for D Daly (47 inj), S Foley for L Lordan (50).

NA PIARSAIGH: S Fitzgerald; P Murphy, E Gunning (Capt), G Healy; J Morrissey, A Dennehy, E Moynihan; C Buckley, G Joyce; K Moynihan, S Forde, P O’Rourke; P Guest, K Forde, E Sheehan.

Subs: C Bowen for P Murphy (27), K Buckley for K Moynihan (40), A Hogan for S Forde (43-46 bs), A Hogan for C Bowen (55), D Gunning for G Joyce (62 inj).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).