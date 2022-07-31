Clare SHC: Champions Ballyea show they are still the team to beat

Defending champions Ballyea served further notice that they’re the team to beat in this year’s Clare SHC as they eased to a comfortable 12-point victory over Broadford in Shannon on Saturday, with three-time All-Star Tony Kelly leading the charge towards their latest victory.

Scores from the Clare captain were the difference coming down the stretch, as was the contribution of former countyman Niall Deasy as the three-time champions since 2016 weathered a strong second-half comeback from the east Clare side.

A goal by county footballer Aaron Griffin helped Ballyea into a 1-11 to 0-7 interval lead but with 15 minutes remaining it was back to a 1-13 to 0-13 game before Kelly and Deasy took over, hitting the last nine points between them to put real daylight between the sides for a 1-22 to 0-13 win.

Injury prevented rising Clare star Aidan McCarthy from pucking a ball with the county team on their run to the All-Ireland semi-final, but the young Inagh-Kilnamona player showed what a huge addition he will be for Brian Lohan’s charges going forward with a hugely impressive display on this return to action.

Last year’s defeated county finalists hit the 2022 campaign running with an impressive 1-18 to 1-12 win over Crusheen in Cusack Park on Saturday, with McCarthy’s haul of 1-7 being decisive as they fought off the dogged resistance of their opponents. He hit 1-4 in the first half as Inagh-Kilnmona forged a 1-11 to 0-7 lead and despite an Óisín O’Donnell goal raising Crusheen’s spirits on the turnover, Inagh-Kilnamona always had enough in hand for a comfortable victory.

Kilmaley withstood a great second-half rally by Éire Óg to shade their battle by 3-18 to 3-15 in the second game at Cusack Park. A brilliant first-half display illuminated by goals from Daire Keane, Cian Moloney and Gearóid O’Grady helped Kilmaley into a 3-9 to 1-7 interval lead but a Darren O’Brien goal early in the second half reignited the Éire Óg challenge.

With Shane O’Donnell starring, the gap was back to two points entered the last five minutes but crucial pointed frees by Michael O’Malley eased Kilmaley six clear before the Townies scrambled home a late consolation goal.

An impressive return of 0-10 by countyman Mark Rodgers wasn’t enough for Scariff in their clash with Clooney-Quin in Sixmilebridge. They were always playing catch-up against a Clooney-Quin side that eased into a 1-8 to 0-9 half-time lead thanks to a Shane Harrison goal mid-way through. In the second half, Peter Duggan and Ryan Taylor kept the scoreboard ticking as Clooney-Quin ran out 1-16 to 1-13 winners.

In the other game in Sixmilebridge, Smith O’Briens from Killaloe got a rude awakening on their return to senior ranks, despite leading their clash with Wolfe Tones by 1-8 to 1-7 at the break. A storming second half by the Shannon men turned the tie completely, with the second of Billy O’Connor’s two goals and a string of points from Cian O’Rourke, Aaron Cunningham and Ben O’Gorman easing the Tones to an impressive 2-17 to 1-12 win.

In Dr Daly Park in Tulla, the second-half display was crucial to Newmarket’s 0-18 to 0-9 win over Whitegate, as the 23 times champions bounced back from last week’s opening round defeat to Sixmilebridge with an impressive double-scores win.

The sides were deadlocked at the interval 0-7 apiece, but with evergreen Colin Ryan leading their scoring charge, ably assisted by Peter Power and Eanna Crimmins, they took over completely on the turnover to run out comfortable winners.

A 61st minute point by Gary Cooney earned O’Callaghan’s Mills a share of the spoils at 1-14 apiece against Clarecastle in Cusack Park on Sunday. Clarecastle led by 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time, but the Mills looked on course for victory when a Jacob Loughnane goal helped them into a 1-13 to 0-12 lead with five minutes remaining.

Loughnane hit 1-4 after coming on as a second-half substitute, but Clarecastle finished strongly with Bobby Duggan hitting 1-2 of his 1-8 haul in the closing minutes to put them on brink of victory until Cooney’s last gasp equaliser.

The eight-match programme was concluded with the most impressive display of the weekend as Sean Stack’s Sixmilebridge threw down a marker with a commanding display when having 21 points to spare over a disappointing Feakle.

The game was over by half-time as the ‘Bridge opened up a 0-18 to 0-5 lead as Shane Golden and Jamie Shanahan showed the way with 0-4 apiece from play. From there it was a procession as the ‘Bridge racked up 1-31 to Feakle’s 0-13, with the goal coming on 41 minutes from Lorcan Fitzpatrick.