Late purple patch gets Courceys over the line against Killeagh

Courcey Rovers 0-22 Killeagh 3-11

A magnificent final quarter from Courcey Rovers was enough for them to defeat Killeagh in the Cork Co Op Superstores Senior A hurling championship at Ovens.

In a superb setting and glorious weather this was a game of sheer artistry and skill that had the huge attendance on their feet from start to finish.

Courcey’s were no mood for messing around and it only took Jerry O’Neill 20 seconds to execute the opening point.

Killeagh to be fair responded in style and but trailing by two points in the 11th minute they denied their opponents a certain goal A sweeping three pan move saw the ball fall into the path of Sean Twomey and just as he was about to pull the trigger he was denied by a magnificent Dylan Hogan block.

The east Cork side were posing Courcey’s problems going forward and with Eoghan Keniry in terrific shooting form they deservedly went in at the break commanding a two point lead 0-10 to 0-8.

On the restart the tempo increased again and Killeagh’s Gary Leahy will be wondering how he failed to hit target in the opening minute when he shot straight at Stephen Nyhan.

The Killeagh talisman Keniry was allowed acres of space to run at Courcey’s defence before unleashing an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net in the 34th minute.

Courcey’s responded but Jerry O’Neill was unlucky when he blocked a puck out from the Killeagh goalkeeper but the ball ran agonisingly wide of the post.

The game was still in melting pot midway through the quarter but sloppy defending allowed Andrew Walsh drill a low shot to the corner of the net that edged Killeagh ahead by the minimum.

Credit to Courceys, they refused to panic and with their defence holding Killeagh scoreless for 12 minutes it allowed them to gain control.

Tadgh O’Sullivan who finished with 7 points looked to have put the game out of sight with a stunning white flag in the final minute.

The east Cork side responded but an Eoghan Keniry late goal wasn’t enough to save from defeat.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: T O’Sullivan 0-7 (0-4f, 65), J O’Neill 0-4, O Crowley 0-3, R Sweetman 0-2, R Nyhan 0-2, S Twomey, M Collins, S Nyhan (f), D J Twomey (0-1 each).

Killeagh: E Keniry 2-7 (0-2f), A Walsh 1-1, A Leahy, S Long, G Leahy (0-1 each).

Courcey Rovers: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; O Crowley, F Lordan, S McCarthy; D J Twomey, C Roche; T O’Sullivan, S Twomey, J O’Neill; R Nyhan, L Collins, J McCarthy.

Subs: M Collins for D J Twomey (h-t); R Sweetman for J McCarthy (48), R O’Callaghan for R Nyhan (59).

Killeagh: P O’Neill; A Keniry, P O’Brien, D Hogan; G Walsh, B Barry, D Walsh; S Walsh, K Budds; D Kelleher, E Keniry, A Walsh; G Leahy, A Leahy, S Long.

Subs: J Fogarty for S Walsh (47), R Sinclair for D Kelleher (52), C Fitzgibbon for G Walsh (59).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Eire Og).