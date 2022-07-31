Bride Rovers hit 5-22 from play in blistering statement of intent

Cork SAHC (R1)

Bride Rovers 5-24

Carrigtwohill 0-20

Bride Rovers issued a real statement of intent in Midleton on Sunday as they outclassed Carrigtwohill in this Group C encounter in the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC. They hit an incredible 5-22 from play, had 13 scorers and played at a pace that their Imokilly rivals simply could not keep up with.

As you would expect, selector Liam Barry was a happy man afterwards. “A fantastic win, it takes a bit of the pressure off. I must say, I didn’t expect the winning margin to be what it was. We got off to a dream start and the two goals were a killer for Carrigtwohill. They fought back, as we knew they would do but overall, we’re delighted with the performance.”

It was indeed a dream start as Rovers had 1-3 on the board inside three minutes as Adam Walsh, Cian O’Connor and William Finnegan all pointed while Cillian Tobin cracked home a goal after being put through by Cork starlet, Brian Roche.

Seán Walsh responded with two fine scores for Carrig but the Rathcormac side were dictating every aspect of game. Tobin returned the favour for Roche to set up goal number two and though Liam Gosnell pointed a free for Carrig, Roche added two points and Tobin, Shane O’Connor and Ronan O’Connell also scored to make it 2-8 to 0-3 with only 13 minutes played.

Gradually, Carrigtwohill began to impose themselves as they hit seven of the next eight points. Tomás Hogan had two of those while Pat O’Sullivan, Walsh, Gosnell, James Mulcahy and Jamie McCarthy hit the others with Conor Barry pointing a free for Rovers to make it 2-9 to 0-10 as half time approached. Crucially, Roche, Tobin and captain Paddy O’Flynn then stretched Rovers’ lead again before Walsh hit his fourth to leave Carrig trailing by 2-12 to 0-11 at the interval.

On the resumption, Rovers had the wind at their backs and scores just came easily to them as they outscored Carrig by 0-7 to 0-2 in the ten minutes that followed. Adam Walsh landed two and O’Flynn, Barry, Cian O’Connor, Jordan Mannix and Kieran Kearney also split the posts as all Carrig could muster was two points from Gosnell. Then came the score of the game as Brian Roche set Adam Walsh free and he hammered the ball home from 25 yards. Things petered out from there as Walsh continued to show his class for Carrig, hitting four more points while Gosnell tapped over another free and the Hogan brothers Tomás and Padraic also pointed.

Rovers introduced veterans Michael Collins and Daniel Dooling who hit 0-3 between them, Brian Roche and Tobin both found the net and Ronan O’Connell brough their total to 5-24. It leaves them well set for next week’s clash with Ballyhea, who are also on two points, while Carrig must re-group for a battle with Ballymartle.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: B Roche and C Tobin (0-1 free) (2-3 each), A Walsh (1-3), C Barry (frees), P O’Flynn, C O’Connor, R O’Connell and D Dooley (0-2 each), J Mannix, S O’Connor, K Kearney, W Finnegan and M Collins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh (0-8), L Gosnell (0-5, 0-4 frees), T Hogan (0-3), P O’Sullivan, P Hogan, J McCarthy and J Mulcahy (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, S Walsh, J Mannix; P O’Flynn (c), E Roche, S O’Connor; K Kearney, C O’Connor; W Finnegan, R O’Connell, A Walsh; C Tobin, C Barry, B Roche.

Subs: D Dooley for Barry (39 mins), M Collins for Finnegan (44 mins), J Ahern for O’Connell (52 mins).

CARRIGTWOHILL: W McCarthy; S de Búrca, A Walsh Barry (c), P O’Sullivan; B Twomey, R Power, A Rooney; C O’Riordan, L O’Sullivan; P Hogan, T Hogan, J McCarthy; J Mulcahy, S Walsh, L Gosnell.

Subs: S Rohan for Mulcahy and J Oke for L O’Sullivan (both 41 mins), S Roche for O’Riordan (inj, 52 mins).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)