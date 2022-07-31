Seven days after starring in Croker, the Cliffords are back firing for Fossa

It can’t have been easy to put on the boots this afternoon, after the week of celebrations that have taken place in Kerry following the return of Sam Maguire, but it was business as usual for the Clifford brothers at the Na Gaeil grounds in Tralee.

Returning to their roots, and wearing the red of Fossa, the inter-county siblings, with former Kingdom manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice as part of the backroom team, inspired their club side to an opening round Junior Premier (Group 4) championship victory over a gallant Listowel Emmets (1-14 to 0-10).

HEADS UP: Paudie Clifford of Fossa. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD

As the sizeable crowd present have come to expect, despite being shadowed all afternoon by the limpet-like presence of Emmets’ defender Niall Collins, David Clifford was the undoubted star of the show from full-forward, notching 1-9 (1-2 from play) of his side’s winning tally.

ON THE TURN: Jake Moriarty and David Clifford. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD.

Fossa certainly didn’t get it all their own way in the first half, at the end of which they enjoyed a two-point advantage (0-7 to 0-5), Clifford slotting over four of those scores (one from play, one mark, and two frees). There were also three wides registered by the gifted number 14.

SLIPPING THROUGH: Darragh Leahy, Listowel Emmets and Paudie Clifford. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD.

The North Kerry outfit probably should have been ahead at that juncture, Darragh Lynch rocketing a left-footed drive off the bar and over, while Bryan Sweeney was also deprived of a goal in first half injury-time by a superb block by Fossa corner-back Dan O’Connell.

YELLOW: David Clifford gets a yellow card. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD.

The key moment of the match arrived in the 42nd minute when Paddy Sheehan and Harry Buckley did the initial spadework for David Clifford to turn inside his man and launch a left-foot missile to the back of the Emmets’ net. Now five points clear (1-9 to 0-7), Fossa were able to hit for home.

HOLD ON: Micheal Kennedy, Listowel Emmets and Paudie Clifford. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD.

Paudie Clifford, domiciled at centre-back and operating as a defensive sweeper from the outset, kicked a magnificent 50 metre free down the home stretch and, against a tiring Emmets, it was quite fitting that it was David who curled over the final point with a beauty off his right, to the delight of the appreciative crowd.