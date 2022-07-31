Tipperary SFC: Loughmore-Castleiney get title defence off to winning start 

Tipperary SFC

Champions Loughmore-Castleiney began the defence of the Tipperary senior football title with a comfortable 0-12 to 0-7 win over Ardfinnan at Cashel. When Ardfinnan raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 13 minutes an upset looked possible but by half-time Loughmore were on terms 0-5 each and with Brian McGrath (0-3) and Conor Ryan (0-5,2fs) leading the way, Loughmore went on to have much the better of things in the second half.

Arch rivals Clonmel Commercials were also comfortable winners over Killenaule 1-14 to 0-8. After a poor first half, Commercials took complete control, Sean O'Connor’s goal after 43minutes putting them 1-11 to 0-8 clear as the Killenaule challenge faded.

Moyle Rovers laid down a marker with a 2-14 to 1-8 win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash. The sides were level 0-7 to 1-4 at half-time but goals from Diarmuid and Shane Foley in the second half ensured a Moyle Rovers victory.

Upperchurch-Drombane did enough in the first half against Cahir to ensure they took full points winning by 1-12 to 1-8. They led 1-8 to 1-2 at half-time, Paul Shanahan getting their goal after 20 minutes, and with his brother Luke, Jack Butler, and Aaron Ryan all on target, they stayed safely clear of their rivals to the finish.

JK Brackens had a good 0-9 to 0-7 win over Arravale Rovers. With Jack Kennedy their main marksman, scoring six points in all, they led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time. Rovers stepped up their game in the second half but a point by goalkeeper Kuba Beben was crucial as Brackens kept their noses in front.

Moycarkey-Borris got their campaign off on the right note with a 2-9 to 1-5 win over Aherlow Gaels, the West Tipp combination. Moycarkey led 1-4 to 1-2 at half-time and pulled steadily away in the second half.

Rockwell Rovers defeated Drom-Inch 3-11 to 0-14. T J Ryan’s goal after 15 mins gave Rockwell the initiative and they led 1-7 to 0-8 at half-time. Aidan Barron netted after 33 minutes for Rovers who clinched their victory with an Alan Campbell goal in injury time.

Ballyporeen defeated Eire Og Anacarty 1-11 to 0-9 after leading at half-time 1-4 to 0-6.