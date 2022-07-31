Inniscarra too good for young Youghal side in opener 

Inniscarra 3-19

Youghal 0-15

An experienced Inniscarra side got their Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling championship off to a great start with a comfortable win over a young Youghal side at Riverstown on Saturday afternoon.

The fitness and experience of the mid-Cork side proved the major difference as three first-half goals proved crucial.

Indeed, the margin could have been bigger if Inniscarra were not so wasteful in the opening half, as they hit 10 wides to just one after the break.

Youghal raced into an early lead with a point from Nigel Roche and a free by Devon O’Donoghue, but Inniscarra’s first attack after four minutes resulted in a goal by Captain Owen McCarthy after David O’Keeffe cut through the defence.

Their second goal arrived in the eleventh minute when Sean O’Donoghue rounded his marker and raced through giving goalkeeper Jack Corcoran no chance.

Corcoran came to Youghal’s rescue on several occasions bringing off several top-class saves, as Inniscarra threatened to run riot.

McCarthy was proving an excellent marksman from placed balls hitting two frees and a 65 in the opening half, Devon O’Donoghue was keeping Youghal in the contest with five points from frees.

Two minutes before the break Youghal conceded their third goal when McCarthy cut through the defence to set up O’Keeffe and Inniscarra led 3-7 to 0-7 at halftime.

Youghal made three substitutions at the interval, but it was the Muskerry side who dominated the third quarter outscoring their opponents eight points to two, with O’Keeffe, Colm Casey, and McCarthy each contributing two points each.

Youghal did stage a rally entering the final quarter with three unanswered points from Oisin Hill, Devon O’Donoghue, and Brett Moloney; but two frees from McCarthy and points from Kieran Rice and Casey ensured a thirteen point winning margin for Inniscarra.

Next up for Inniscarra is a top-of-the-table clash next Friday against Bandon in Cloughduv.

Scorers for Inniscarra: O McCarthy 1-7(0-5f, 0-1 65), D O’Keeffe 1-3, C Casey 0-4, S O’Donoghue 1-0, K Rice 0-2, J Enright 0-2f, D O’Connell 0-1.

Youghal: D O’Donoghue 0-8 (0-7f), O Hill 0-2, S Smiddy 0-2, B Moloney, J O’Mahony, N Roche 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; J Harrington, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, S O’Mahony; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (Capt).

Youghal: J Corcoran; E Cronin, J Ormond (Capt), M Farrell; C O’Mahony, C Geary, R Walsh; N Roche, R Coady; D O’Donoghue, O Hill, C Mangan; R McMahon, M Breathnach, S Smiddy.

Subs: J O’Mahony for Mangan, E Cliffe for Walsh, B Moloney for Coady (all h/t), K Browne for Roche (40).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).