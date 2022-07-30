Alan Connolly strikes in injury time as Rockies stun Sars

Blackrock 1-15

Sarsfields 0-17

It was an evening of high drama in Páirc Uí Rinn as an Alan Connolly free in the 66th minute sensationally grabbed victory for Blackrock in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC opening round. A result that looked unlikely as the game drew to its normal conclusion.

Cork star Connolly thundered into the action when it mattered for the Louis Mulqueen managed side.

Sarsfields led 0-17 to 0-13 with normal time elapsed. But, first Connolly gathered a Sarsfields clearance two minutes into stoppage to fire to the net. Connolly then linked with Michael O’Halloran to draw level. And when Connolly was fouled bearing down on goal, he tapped over the close-in free for the winner.

An outcome that left Sarsfields, who missed a second-half penalty, shell-shocked at the final whistle.

In a game that also doubled up as the Division 1 league semi-final, the first-half might have been low-scoring but it was tight and entertaining and it was Sarsfields' Daniel Hogan who split the posts in the first minute to get the ball rolling. It was followed by a brace from Aaron Myers (one free) to open up a three point gap after six minutes.

But they let Blackrock back into it, as they went on to claim the next five points. Robbie Cotter and three Connolly placed balls pointing the way.

Sarsfields, meanwhile, didn’t score between the sixth and 18th minute but James Sweeney did force a good save from Gavin Connolly.

And it was Sweeney who got the scoreboard ticking over for them again before Connolly landed another free, 0-6 to 0-4.

Sarsfields knocked over the final three points of the half from Myers, Colm McCarthy and Sweeney to take a narrow 0-7 to 0-6 lead at the change of ends. Both sides were guilty of misfiring, but it would have to be said, it was in tough conditions.

Sarsfields kept their noses in front throughout the third quarter, 0-13 to 0-10. Both sides seeing goal changes go amiss with Cian McCarthy denying Daniel Hogan and a Tadhg Deasy effort saved by Alan Kennedy.

In a major turning point, Blackrock leaked a penalty when Shane O’Regan was fouled after he collected from a William Kearney delivery. O’Regan stood over the penalty himself, but his blasted shot went high and wide of the right post.

A big let off for Blackrock.

Yet, Myers (finished with eight points) and Jack O’Connor added points to move four up entering the final 10 minutes. That margin remained until Connolly and Blackrock’s late, late surge which got the 2020 champions over the line.

This Group C has already seen Charleville draw with St Finbarr’s on Friday night.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (1-9, 0-8 frees), R Cotter and M O’Halloran (0-3 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers (0-8, 0-2 frees), D Hogan, J Sweeney and J O’Connor (0-2 each), Colm McCarthy, S O’Regan and Cathal McCarthy (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C McCarthy, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney, S Murphy; M O’Halloran, S O’Keeffe (Capt), M O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: T Deasy for J O’Sullivan (34), Ciaran Cormack for M O’Keeffe (39), D O’Farrell for D Meaney (47 inj).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; W Kearney, B Murphy, C O’Sullivan; C Roche, P Leopold, K Crowley; Colm McCarthy, K Murphy; J O’Connor, D Kearney, D Hogan; A Myers, S O’Regan, J Sweeney.

Subs: L Hackett for Colm McCarthy (49), C Darcy for K Murphy (50), Cathal McCarthy for D Kearney (56), L Healy for D Hogan (58), E O’Sullivan for J O’Connor (62).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).