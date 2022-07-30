O'Callaghan and O'Leary lead the way as Ballyhea power past Ballymartle 

CO-OP Superstores Cork SAHC: Group C

Ballyhea 1-22

Ballymartle 0-12

A fully deserved Cork SAHC opening round victory for Ballyhea at rain swept Grenagh on Saturday, their all round play too sharp for battling Ballymartle who missed far too many chances in the opening half to make it a competitive battle.

Ballymartle simply did not have the class of Ballyhea’s Pa O’Callaghan up front. He fired an impressive 1-11, 1-3 from play, with always menacing full-forward Eugene O’Leary, a thorn in their defence all afternoon, scoring a superb seven points from play.

It was a poor outing for Ballymartle’s Darren McCarthy, the corner missing two frees and a penalty, superbly saved by Ballyhea keeper Mikey Browne late in the opening half. Substitute Ken O’Callaghan also missed a gilt edged chance after being set up by Simon Dorney as the rain teemed down on a lively pitch.

It left Ballymartle 0-5 to 0-11 in arrears at the break and really their efforts should have been rewarded more. Pa O’Callaghan had seven of those Ballyhea scores from placed balls, with O’Leary getting three from play and Jack Morrissey another.

Ballyhea boss John Mortell was happy afterwards. “Yeah the lads played well today, they were well clued in. We’ve been waiting for a championship victory for a while now and it was so pleasing we got it and we deserved it.

“In fairness, we were expecting a tough battle and we got just that. It was tough going out there, not the kind of weather we were expecting, but we adapted well and some of our big players were on top of their games.

“We are out again next week against Bride Rovers but this win will give us a huge boost as nearly all our squad are fit. Well be up for it.”

It was Ballymartle’s Eoghan O’Leary who opened the scoring after five minutes from a free but their keeper Paul Allen had to make a brave save to deny Jack Morrissey a Ballyhea goal a minute later. However, a Brian Corry point earned Ballyhea a 0-3 to 0-2 lead after the opening quarter.

Brothers Tom and Tiernan Hanley were always driving Ballyhea on and with McCarthy having an off day from placed balls O’Callaghan and O’Leary made sure Ballyhea were in the ascendancy at the break.

With Mikey Morrissey tracking Ballyhea dangerman Brian Corry everywhere O’Callaghan soon extended Ballyhea’s lead. However, three points from Dorney, Brian Corry and McCarthy from a free gave the Carrigdhoun men hope. But that promise ended in the 42nd minute when O’Callaghan goaled almost from the puck out and it was 1-14 to 0-10 to Ballyhea entering the final quarter.

In fairness Ballymartle never gave up in the driving rain as substitute Matthew Higgins fired over two fine points. But they could never get close to a well clued in Ballyhea side as further points from O’Callaghan, Maurice O’Sullivan and a few beauties from O’Leary put the seal on very promising Ballyhea victory.

Scorers for Ballyhea: P. O’Callaghan 1-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65), E. O’ Leary 0-7, J. Morrissey 0-2, John Morrissey, M. O’ Sullivan 9-1 each.

Scorers for Ballymartle: D. McCarthy 0-4 (frees), B. Corry, S. Dorney and M. Higgins 0-2, E. O’ Leary (free), E. Healy (free) 0-1 each.

BALLYHEA: M. Browne; A. Barrett, M. Morrissey, L. Hanley; C. Cox, T. Hanley, T. Hanley; J. Morrissey, P. O’ Vallaghan, G. Morrissey; J. Morrissey, E. O’ Leary, C. Hanley.

Subs: D. Copps for T. Hanley (50m), D. Curtin for C. Hanley (52m).

BALLYMARTLE: P. Allen; R. Stewart, E. Healy, C. Coleman; L. Corry, S. Corry, C. Allen; E. O’Leary, S. Downey; P. Dorney, J. Dwyer, D. Desmond; D. Mc Carthy, B. Corry, S. Cummins.

Subs: K. O’ Callaghan for Dwyer (22m), M. Higgins for Cummins (ht).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).