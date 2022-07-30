Murphy points the way as Erin's Own roar back against Glen

Erin’s Own 1-16

Glen Rovers 0-15

Ten points from Eoghan Murphy helped Erin’s Own past Glen Rovers in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at a wet Páirc Rinn today.

In the first of an attractive double-header, the east Cork side closed out this contest emphatically after leading by two points at the break.

The rain fell hard as the first-half got underway and it was Erin’s Own Conor Lenihan who landed the opening score after three minutes. It soon became apparent how much of an effect the elements would have on the game as the unfavourable conditions made control of the sliotar and shooting difficult.

Free-taker Patrick Horgan levelled for Glen Rovers in the sixth minute.

The see-saw nature would continue with Robbie O’Flynn and Dean Brosnan swapping points, followed by another exchange between David Noonan and Eoghan Murphy (65).

Mid-way through the half, the sides were tied 0-4 apiece following Murphy and Horgan firing respective placed balls.

As the conditions improved, and the teams locked on five apiece, it was the Imokilly men who made the first move. Earlier Glen Rovers' Luke Horgan had a chance of a goal but smart defending from Dara Twomey and then Shay Bowen averted the danger.

However, when a similar opportunity presented itself at the other end, Robbie O’Flynn made no mistake after he was put through by Maurice O’Carroll in the 20th minute.

The goal would be the decisive score as the teams went to the dressing-room with Erin’s Own 1-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Glen Rovers, who have contested the last three county finals, wrested back control after the break striking six unanswered points within a productive nine minute spell - Horgan raised white flags for four of these.

Erin’s Own broke through for a goal but a brilliant hook by Glen corner-back Adam Lynch saw the ball go out for a 65 which Murphy converted.

Murphy found the range again, as did influential sub Oran O’Regan to narrow the gap. Parity achieved from another Murphy placed ball, 0-14 to 1-11 at the three-quarter mark.

The momentum stayed with Erin’s Own who regained the lead through Kieran Murphy. His brother Eoghan pushed them three up.

O’Regan won another free and Murphy widened the gap.

Murphy rifled over another free following a foul on Twomey, 1-16 to 0-14 - in an amazing fightback they had scored nine points in-a-row.

When Horgan pointed for the Glen, it was their first score in 21 minutes.

Cian O’Connor made a big block as the Glen hunted for a goal and it rounded off a good afternoon for Martin Bowen’s men.

The focus now in this Group B turns to the Bishopstown versus Na Piarsaigh game tomorrow.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-2 65), R O’Flynn (1-1), M O’Carroll (0-2), C Lenihan, O O’Regan and K Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-7, 0-2 frees), D Brosnan and E O’Leary (0-2 each), D Noonan, S Kennefick, R Dunne and M Dooley (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor (J-Capt), C Dooley, D Twomey; S Cronin, J O’Carroll, J O’Flynn; S Kelly, B Óg Murphy; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, R O’Flynn (J-Capt); C Lenihan, M O’Carroll, E Murphy.

Subs: O O’Regan for S Guilfoyle (34), C Coakley for B Óg Murphy (43), R Twomey for C Lenihan (50), A Moynihan for J O’Flynn (64 inj).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey (Capt); A Lynch, D Dooling, A O’Donovan; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; D Noonan, R Dunne; M Dooley, D Brosnan, L Horgan; S Kennefick, P Horgan, E O’Leary.

Subs: B Murphy for A O’Donovan (half-time), C Dorris for M Dooley (49).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).