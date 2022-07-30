Fermoy goals the difference in win over Cloyne

Fermoy 3-17

Cloyne 0-19

Goals proved crucial for Fermoy as they got the better of Cloyne in their Co-Op Superstores SAHC clash at Dungourney.

The first got them back into contention when Cloyne were dominating, with the second putting them in front and the third was just the icing on the cake. But the winners would be the first to say that this was far from an easy win and it was a battle to the final minute, when James Molloy got their third goal to finally kill off the Cloyne challenge.

Early on this result looked far from happening as Cloyne dominated the exchanges and were six points to no score in front after 12 minutes. Instrumental in that great start were the likes of Brian O’Shea, Brian Walsh and Paudie O’Sullivan.

But a goal from Pádraig De Roiste gave Fermoy a confidence boost that was badly needed as they started to settle. With most of their side having played football last week it took them a bit of time to get their touch in, but once they did they started to match Cloyne.

Neither side really pulled away from the other, with no more than three points in it for long stretches. However credit to Fermoy, led by the likes of Liam Coleman, Darragh O’Carroll and Darragh Daly they finished strongly, scoring 1-5 without reply to seal their win.

Four points from O’Shea, along with white flags from O’Sullivan and Walsh saw Cloyne 0-6 to no score up, before David Lardner got Fermoy’s first point.

He was instrumental in setting up De Roiste for their goal and he added two points to see the sides level after 25 minutes, 1-4 to 0-7.

O’Sullivan and Walsh raised white flags and by half-time Cloyne were 0-11 to 1-5 in front. Coleman and Walsh exchanged points before Aherne set up Ben Twomey for Fermoy’s second goal to make it 2-7 to 0-12 in the 35th minute.

Two points from Coleman from placed balls helped to stretch their lead to 2-10 to 0-12. Again Cloyne responded with four from O’Shea to put only two between the sides.

Coleman replied for Fermoy and with 10 minutes to go it was 2-12 to 0-16. Cloyne showed that they are never beaten easily as they hit back with white flags from O’Shea, Ciaran Mullins and Walsh to retake the lead.

Twomey had the sides level with four minutes to go and De Roiste put Fermoy back in front. Darragh Daly, Coleman and Twomey all raised white flags as Fermoy finished strongly.

With Cloyne pushing forward they left gaps at the back and Molloy took full advantage to raise their third green flag with the last shot of the tie to see them round off a good week for the club, with their footballers having defeated Bishopstown a week earlier.

Scorers for Fermoy: B Twomey 1-2, P De Roiste 1-1, J Molloy 1-0, L Coleman 0-5 (5f), D Lardner 0-4 (2f), A Creed 0-2, S Ahern, D Daly, E Clancy 0-1 each.

Cloyne: B O’Shea 0-10 (6f), B Walsh 0-5, P O’Sullivan 0-2, M Cahill, C Mullins 0-1 each.

FERMOY: J Condon; G Lardner, J Scannell, S Shanahan; A Creed, D O’Carroll, B O’Sullivan; D Daly, M Brennan; S Aherne, T Clancy, D Lardner; P De Roiste, B Twomey, L Coleman.

Subs: E Clancy for G Lardner (25), J Carr for S Aherne (36), J Molloy for D Lardner (46), A Aherne for D Daly (60).

CLOYNE: D Costine; K Dennehy, A Sherlock, D Byrne; Eanna Motherway, S Beausang, Eoin Motherway; A Walsh, B O’Shea; B Walsh, B Minihane, C Cahill; M Cahill, P O’Sullivan, N Cahill.

Sub: C Mullins for K Dennehy.

Referee: David Daly, Brian Dillons.