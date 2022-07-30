Cork Premier SHC action - Sarsfields v Blackrock 

Commentary from Liam Aherne and Mark Landers at Páirc Uí Rinn.
Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 13:24
Adrian Russell

We're back in Páirc Uí Rinn this evening for more top-quality hurling action.

Last night, our cameras were in Ballintemple as Douglas upset champions Midleton

Later today, Liam Aherne and Mark Landers will be on commentary duty at 7pm for the eagerly awaited Premier SHC meeting of Sarsfields and 2020 county champions Blackrock.

